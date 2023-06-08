Video: Savannah Conley Releases Video for 'Tango'

On June 9th, Savannah will play a special hometown show at Musician’s Corner. 

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Singer-songwriter Savannah Conley has released her highly anticipated debut album Playing the Part of You Is Me to critical acclaim. The album is a stirring distillation of the pleasures and problems of growing up. Today, she shares a new video for the fan favorite “Tango.”

Of the song and video, Savannah Conley said “‘Tango” was written with Anu Pillai in London. It was toward the end of my trip there, so i was feeling a little burnt out and weird not thinking i had anything left to say. but sometimes that feeling allows something that's been sitting untended to pop up. that's what happened in this case. the meaning for me is personal, but i think there are a myriad of relationships that the sentiment can apply to.”

Previously released album highlights include “I Love You,” “Don’t Make Me Reach” and the endlessly alluring electropop “More Than Fine” but every song on the album captures the essence of love and loss. 

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Sophia Matinazad



