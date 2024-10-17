Video: Sam Williams Releases Stunning Video for 'Scarlet Lonesome'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Critically acclaimed rising country star Sam Williams unveils a stunning new video for “Scarlet Lonesome,” the title track off his latest project, Act I: Scarlet Lonesome.

The video draws on the allure and longing of “Scarlet Lonesome,” with Sam going from a lovelorn onlooker to being wrapped up in a romance of his own. Sam’s vulnerable lyricism and delicate delivery set the stage as we witness the love story unfolding.

“I made ‘Scarlet Lonesome’ during a time when I was enamored with the relationship between love and fear. It’s what love sounded like to me: eclectic, fierce, and sensual, despite being born in chaos,” shares Sam on the making of the song. “The video showcases the anxieties that come with being in love, the urgency of the edit and cuts resembling the spiraling feelings of a relationship. It poses the question: Is this real?”

About Sam Williams

Grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, who sings with his own singular voice and writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty and plainspoken poetics with raw vulnerability and deep empathy. In 2021, Williams released his debut album, Glasshouse Children, which was a testament to his brilliant lyricism and soulful vocals and received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Music Row, Associated Press, and so much more. In October 2022, Williams unveiled a deluxe edition of the record, which featured “Tilted Crown,” a reflective track about navigating his legacy in life. Williams followed up his debut with a string of powerful songs in 2023, along with multiple shows at the Grand Ole Opry and show-stopping performances at Nashville’s CMA Fest and the UK’s Country 2 Country Fest.

Earlier this year, Sam unveiled a new poignant song “Carnival Heart '' which is the official anthem for the new innovative country-themed show Songblazers: A Journey Into Country Music, produced and presented by Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville. With the release of Act I: Scarlet Lonesome and much more music on the way, Sam continues to prove that he is making a legacy for himself that is completely his own.

Comments