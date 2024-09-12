Video: Sabrina Carpenter Performs Medley at the 2024 VMAs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar Sabrina Carpenter stunned the audience last night at MTV's Video Music Awards, singing a medley of hit songs from her recently released album Short n' Sweet. The medley included "Please Please Please," "Taste," and "Espresso."

Carpenter's performance also included a surprising kiss with a blue alien that she shared the stage with during the "Taste" segment.

This year marked Carpenter's “VMAs” main stage debut after treating fans to an epic mashup performance of “Feather” and “Nonsense” on last year’s Pre-Show. A first-time nominee, Carpenter was up for a total of six Moon Persons, including artist and song of the year, the latter of which she won.

Later in September, she kicks off her first-ever headlining arena run with the 33-city “Short n’ Sweet Tour,” continuing her history-making year that saw her become the first soloist - and first act in 60 years (since The Beatles) to have two initial top three hits in Billboard’s Hot 100. Watch the performance now!

