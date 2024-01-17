Video: Pardison Fontaine Drops Shake Sum Video

Additionally, Pardi has just announced two highly anticipated shows in NYC and LA.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Multi-Platinum artist and GRAMMY® Award winning songwriter Pardison Fontaine has unveiled the official video for his single "Shake Sum," from his recently released EP ‘SEXT8PE.’ "Shake Sum" is a melodic hip-hop track that showcases Pardi's exceptional lyrical prowess. The minimalist yet bouncy production creates the perfect backdrop for his bars to shine, with his cadence effortlessly flowing over the music.

Taking inspiration from the lyrics, "Every night I'm in your city, it's a great one, Baby, I don't make the rules but let's break some," the lighthearted video directed by Sage English was shot between NYC and Miami. The visual captures Pardison Fontaine and his friends living their best lives, from racing cars to sipping drinks in a party bus en route to bowling, the video encapsulates the essence of pure fun.

‘SEXT8PE’ marks Pardi's first new body of work since 2019’s ‘Under8ed.’ The album was launched with the RIAA Platinum-certified single "Backin' It Up" featuring Cardi B, which soared to #40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and #19 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Other notable singles from ‘Under8ed’ include "Peach" featuring City Girls and "Take It Down" featuring Offset.

The ‘SEXT8PE’ EP signifies the beginning of a new chapter for Pardison Fontaine and released to excitement. VIBE Magazine raved, “The lyricist puts together eight tracks that range from romantic to raunchy and shows that beyond the tabloid-esque headlines he’s been subjected to, he’s both a creator and performer, first and foremost. Yet, still the life of the Pardi.”

Additionally, Pardi has just announced two highly anticipated shows in NYC and LA scheduled for March 5th and 8th respectively, with tickets for both shows going on sale this Friday, January 19 at 10am EST. Tickets for the NYC show can be purchased HERE, and tickets for LA can be purchased HERE. Fans should keep an ear to the ground as Pardi sets the stage for more musical releases and personal evolution in 2024 and beyond.

UPCOMING SHOWS:

March 5 - SOB’s - New York, NY

March 8 - The Peppermint Club, Los Angeles, CA

photo credit: Cali Onixx



