Video: PET NEEDS Release 'The Age That You Were' Video

Continuing their hot streak into the summer of 2024, PET NEEDS are back with the scorching ‘The Age That You Were’ single, ahead of a string of sizable festival shows this Summer. The band have also just confirmed a European and UK tour supporting Laura Jane Grace.

On the back of a Top 20 Album and the completion of a major UK tour in the spring, PET NEEDS continue to shatter the glass ceiling with their punch-packing new single.

On ‘The Age That You Were’, the DIY Essex quartet find themselves inspired, quite literally, by a bit of household DIY from their childhood that seemed to make quite a dent on a young Johnny Marriott… As the frontman elaborates:

“I am now the age I remember my dad being when he knocked through a stud wall and fitted sliding doors in my childhood home. I can't even hang a picture frame. Still. Although I did change my car brake lights the other day!

It was especially fun to sing the line about "creatives who either (grow) up into legends or f*cking disgraces" down John Lydon's custom microphone whilst in the studio. The very one he recorded the whole last PIL album on, before gifting to the studio. I'm not saying that line is about him, but I'm not saying it's not either.”

Filmed by Ben West, it features footage from the road and the studio when they recorded ‘Intermittent Fast Living’. This footage has also been made into a documentary called ‘Fractured Party People’ which is premiering on 10th August at Colchester Arts Centre.



The single is another fine extract from PET NEEDS’ first official UK Top 20 Album ‘Intermittent Fast Living’, which crash landed into the charts at No.17 earlier this year. Their highest charting to date, it saw the band sitting in the charts next to pop megastars the likes of Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and IDLES.

Encapsulating the stop-start life of a contemporary punk band constantly jolting between rock’n’roll dreams and domestic duties, ‘Intermittent Fast Living’ is as riotous as it is relatable. Their third studio album in as many years, its frantic 11 tracks pinball through songs of love and loss, the trials & tribulations of touring, punk protests against pay-to-play shows, lucid life lessons learnt from a new puppy, and just about everything in between. It includes previously released singles Separation Anxiety and Sleep When I’m Dead, which had spins from Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music, John Kennedy on Radio X, Total Rock, BBC Introducing, Amazing Radio and Kerrang Radio.



Of the record, Punktastic praised “[PET NEEDS’] superpower comes from channelling their normality and repurposing the magic they experience in their everyday lives as insightful, honest rock… enough bangers to open up an ironic pit”. Elsewhere V13 Magazine hailed ‘Intermittent Fast Living’ as a “gloriously drunken, frantic and punchy punk rock” record, whereas The Soundboard championed the new album as “a phenomenally tight and robust package from front to back, as fulfilling on the most cursory, surface-level listen as it is to take a proper deep dive”.



Recorded in just two weeks and now a UK Top 20 Album, ‘Intermittent Fast Living’ is a breathless new addition to the PET NEEDS canon, created at Vada Studios with producer/sound engineer George Perks (Enter Shikari, You Me At Six, Mogwai, Skindred). With the album streaming and on physical formats now, the band will also be releasing a special bonus variant of the vinyl in the coming weeks - keep your eyes peeled…



New single ‘The Age That You Were’ arrives following the completion of a major UK & European headline tour in April and May. The band now fix their gazes firmly on the rest of the year with summer festival appearances at 2000Trees, Beautiful Days and One For The Road – and then a tour across Europe and UK supporting Laura Jane Grace.

All upcoming fixtures are listed below.

PET NEEDS UK LIVE DATES 2024

JULY

7 - Derby The Hairy Dog

AUGUST

1-4 - Chickenstock Festival, Sittingbourne

9 - Gig In A Field, Doncaster

10 - Fractured Party People Documentary, Colchester Arts Centre

15-18 - Beautiful Days, Ottery

23-25 - Handfest, Leeds

25 - Foolhardy Folk Festival, Nottingham

29-31 - Barnstomper Festival, Dorchester

October

18-20 - One For The Road Festival, York

SUPPORTING LAURA JANE GRACE

NOVEMBER

4 – Milan, Circolo Magnolia

5 – Munich, Import Export

6 – Berlin, Kantine Am Berghain

7 – Warsaw, Hydrozagadka

9 – Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

10 – Den Haag, Paard

12 – Cologne, Yard Club

13 – Paris, Supersonic Records

14 – Brussels, Botanique

16 – Milton Keynes, Craufurd Arms

17 – Southampton, Engine Rooms

19 – Glasgow, King Tuts

20 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21 – Leeds, The Key Club

23 – Dublin, Grand Social

24 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

26 – Manchester, Band On The Wall

27 – London, Scala

28 – Birmingham, Asylum

