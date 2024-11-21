Video: Omar Apollo Releases New Single 'Te Maldigo' Inspired by the Film QUEER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the red carpet premiere of Luca Guadagnino's Queer (A24) last week in Los Angeles and ahead of its theatrical release on November 27nd, Omar Apollo is releasing "Te Maldigo." The song was written for the film and is accompanied by a music video directed by Guadagnino, where Omar can be seen in character performing the song.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the score for the film, "Te Maldigo" is Omar's first song entirely in Spanish since 2022's "En El Olvido." Stunning in a custom suit created by LOEWE creative director and Queer costume designer Jonathan Anderson, Omar croons the tender ballad into a retro microphone fitting of the film's 1950s Mexico City setting. Based on William S. Burrough's novella of the same title, Queer stars Daniel Craig, Drew Starkey, Jason Schwartzman, and Omar Apollo. After debuting at the Venice Biennial, where it received a 9-minute standing ovation, A24 acquired the film, which is one of the fall's most highly-anticipated releases.

“Te Maldigo” serves as the first single from Omar following the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album God Said No this past May. The album was conceived after the whirlwind commercial and critical success of his Grammy-nominated debut album Ivory and later, the nonstop touring that followed both on his own headline tour, support on SZA’s SOS arena tour, and Billie Eilish’s Latin American stadium tour.

Ahead of the album’s release, Omar made a splash with his Met Gala debut in a custom suit from wearing a custom suit by LOEWE that earned him Best Dressed nods from The Cut, Vogue, and WWD, among others. Later that summer, the artist went on to launch his God Said No tour, which saw him perform in Australia, India, and Japan before kicking off the North American leg in his home state of Indianapolis. This past weekend, Omar returned to Camp Flog Gnaw in Los Angeles for an epic sunset performance.

Music video still by Luca Guadagnino

