Video: Omar Apollo Releases 'God Said No' Live Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Fresh off the release of his new album God Said No, Omar Apollo returns to share his “God Said No (Live Performance)” video, which features a 14-piece ensemble and some of Apollo’s closest friends and collaborators. The performance includes album standouts “Dispose of Me,” “Drifting,” “Glow,” and “Done With You.” God Said No arrived on June 28th via Warner Records to rave reviews from critics and fans alike, debuting on the Billboard 200 chart at #56 and with The New York Times featuring the album as a “Critic’s Pick” along with Rolling Stone featuring a 4-star review in their summer issue.

On the heels of the release of God Said No, Omar Apollo will embark on an accompanying tour, which will commence on August 20th in his home state of Indiana. The God Said No Tour will include 29 dates, with stops in New York City, Boston, Toronto, Houston, and more. Later performances will see Apollo grace iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre (Berkeley, CA), and The Hollywood Bowl. Support acts will include Kevin Abstract, Malcolm Todd, and Ravyn Lenae on select dates. Tickets are available at Omarapollo.com.

Crafted with executive producer Teo Halm at his side, the new album arrived a little over two years after the release of his critically acclaimed debut album Ivory. Omar previewed the album this spring with the release of singles “Spite,” “Less Of You,” and “Dispose of Me” the last of which he recently performed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The tracklist features guest contributions from musician Mustafa on “Plane Trees” and actor Pedro Pascal on the aptly titled spoken-word piece “Pedro.” The album title is Omar’s interpretation of “lo que sera, sera,” which translates to “whatever will be, will be” or “it is what it is.” The phrase embodies the album with Omar’s tongue-in-cheek humorous outlook on the suffering that comes from surrendering and accepting whatever is thrown at you by life, a relationship, or a lover.

Upcoming Live Dates

8/20 - Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

8/21 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

8/23 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

8/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann

9/3 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

9/4 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

9/6 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

9/7 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

9/10 - Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park

9/11 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

9/13 - Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/14 - Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

9/16 - Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

9/17 - Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

9/19 - Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

9/21 - Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

9/22 - Irving (Dallas), TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

9/24 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary

9/26 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/29 - Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

10/1 - Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

10/2 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

10/4 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/8 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

10/10 - Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

10/11 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

Omar Apollo- God Said No Tracklisting

1. Be Careful With Me

2. Spite

3. Less of You

4. Done With You

5. Plane Trees (feat. Mustafa)

6. Drifting

7. Empty

8. Life’s Unfair

9. Against Me

10. While U Can

11. Dispose of Me

12. How

13. Pedro

14. Glow

Comments