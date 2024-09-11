Video: Lainey Wilson Performs '4x4xU' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Tuesday night, Lainey Wilson appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to chat with Jimmy about her Whirlwind year and perform her current radio single “4x4xU.” The 7x CMA Award-winner and reigning Entertainer of the Year is nominated for four awards at this year’s 58th annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Watermelon Moonshine”) and Music Video of the Year (“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”).

The nominations add to yet another outstanding year for Wilson, who released her new album, Whirlwind, last month via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville (stream/purchase here). Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jay Joyce (Miranda Lambert, Eric Church), Whirlwind earned Wilson her best sales week ever as the record debuted at #8 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart—her first top 10 entry.

“Whirlwind is kind of the Western sister of Bell Bottom Country,” says Wilson. “Since that album, I have gotten to experience so many new things and meet folks from different walks of life. Because of that, I’ve become a better songwriter, and I have more understanding. I feel like I’ve truly stepped into what it is that I’m called to be doing. Ironically, I found my path within all the craziness—and that’s the whirlwind.”

The album adds to an already triumphant career for Wilson, who, in just the past year, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry, won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards, three awards at the 59th annual ACM Awards and five awards at the 57th annual CMA Awards (being named Entertainer of the Year at both the ACMs and CMAs). Most recently, Wilson received two awards at the ACM Honors: the prestigious Triple Crown Award—presented to those who have won ACM Entertainer of the Year, Female/Male Vocalist of the Year and New Female/Male Vocalist of the Year—and the Milestone Award, which is given to an artist who has had an unprecedented or outstanding year in country music.

Known for her electric live performances, Wilson will continue to tour throughout the fall with her extensive “Country’s Cool Again” headline tour. See below for the complete tour itinerary, full details can be found HERE.

WHIRLWIND TRACK LIST

1. Keep Up With Jones

(Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

2. Country’s Cool Again

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Aslan Freeman)

3. Good Horses (feat. Miranda Lambert)

(Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick)

4. Broken Hearts Still Beat

(Lainey Wilson, Dallas Wilson, Josh Thompson, Blake Pendergrass)

5. Whirlwind

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

6. Call A Cowboy

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

7. Hang Tight Honey

(Lainey Wilson, Driver Williams, Jason Nix, Paul Sikes)

8. Bar In Baton Rouge

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Kasey Tyndall, Jason Nix)

9. Counting Chickens

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Josh Kear, Dallas Wilson, Jon Decious)

10. 4x4xU

(Lainey Wilson, Jon Decious, Aaron Raitiere)

11. Ring Finger

(Lainey Wilson, Aaron Raitiere, Marti Dodson, Jon Decious)

12. Middle Of It

(Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson)

13. Devil Don’t Go There

(Lainey Wilson, Abram Dean, Lance Miller, Joe Fox)

14. Whiskey Colored Crayon

(Lainey Wilson, Josh Kear, Wyatt McCubbin)

LAINEY WILSON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

September 13—West Valley City, UT—Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 14—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

September 15—Missoula, MT—University of Montana – Adams Center (SOLD OUT)

September 19—Fresno, CA—Save Mart Center (SOLD OUT)

September 20—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (SOLD OUT)

September 21—Stateline, NV—Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys (SOLD OUT)

September 26—Vancouver, BC—Rogers Arena (SOLD OUT)

September 27—Auburn, WA—White River Amphitheatre

September 28—Ridgefield, WA—RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 4—Winnsboro, SC—Field & Stream Fest

October 5—Ocean City, MD—Country Calling Festival (SOLD OUT)

October 10—Lubbock, TX—United Supermarkets Arena

October 11—Durant, OK—Choctaw Casino (SOLD OUT)

October 18—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

October 19—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

October 20—Wilmington, NC—Live Oak Bank Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

October 24—London, ON—Budweiser Gardens (SOLD OUT)

October 25—Oshawa, ON—Tribute Communities Centre (SOLD OUT)

October 26—Pittsburgh, PA—Petersen Events Center (SOLD OUT)

November 1—Little Rock, AR—Simmons Bank Arena (SOLD OUT)

November 2—Evansville, IN—Ford Center (SOLD OUT)

November 3—Charleson, WV—Charleston Coliseum (SOLD OUT)

November 7—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center (SOLD OUT)

November 8—Ohama, NE—CHI Health Center (SOLD OUT)

November 9—Sioux Falls, SD—Denny Sanford Premier Center (SOLD OUT)

November 15—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center (SOLD OUT)

November 16—Monroe, LA—Monroe Civic Center (SOLD OUT)

December 14—Las Vegas, NV—MGM Grand Arena

May 30, 2025—Panama City Beach, FL—Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

June 27, 2025—Cadott, WI—Country Fest

July 12, 2025—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

Photo credit: Eric Ryan Anderson

