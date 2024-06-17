Video: Horse Jumper of Love Share New Single 'Snow Angel'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Horse Jumper of Love have shared a video for “Snow Angel,” the blistering new single and album opener for Disaster Trick, the band’s fifth full-length, due August 16th on Run For Cover Records. The song, which features contributions from Squirrel Flower’s Ella Williams and MJ Lenderman, comes with an acqueous video directed by Lance Bangs.

“A lot of my songs start with an image and then stream of consciousness takes over from there. I had this idea of a snow angel melting in the sun. It stemmed from the first poem in Actual Air called ‘Snow.’ Through this piece, David Berman explores the idea of snow metaphorically and abstractly. He relates the outdoors sounding like a room when it’s snowing and snow angels being shot by a farmer, vulnerable and isolated... I wanted to tap into a feeling of being outside in the cold and wanting something,” Dimitri Giannopolous explains.

Of the video, legendary director Lance Bangs says “‘Snow Angel’ felt like it wanted to be expressed visually as a kinetic, enveloping barrage of vision-confusion. We built contraptions, invented new techniques, prepared loud versions of the song at various speeds. After one particular take we realized we had conjured something in a continuous shot that didn’t look like things we had seen before, and that we didn’t want to look away or cut away to anything else.”

Hot on the heels of dates with Alvvays and an upcoming run with DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love also announce a fall tour in support of Disaster Trick. All dates below.

Disaster Trick finds the trio cranking up the volume while keeping the no-frills intimacy they’re known for. Frontman Dimitri Giannopoulos’ evocative lyrics and arrangements suddenly turn from delicate to blistering, their music is full of intensity, contrasting between quiet and loud, heavy and gentle, and animated by stark emotion and straightforward, timeless songwriting.

Disaster Trick feels like a creative reset for the band, partly due to Giannopoulos’ recent sobriety. “This was the first album I've ever done where I went into it with a very clear mind,” he says. “In the past, we would just show up at a studio, drink, and record. Here, everything felt purposeful.” With this newfound energy, the band entered Asheville, North Carolina’s Drop of Sun Studios with producer Alex Farrar (Wednesday, Indigo De Souza). The recordings soar with searing guitars and an unshakeable rhythm section, comprised of bassist John Margaris and drummer James Doran. Additionally, the album features contributions from Wednesday’s Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman and Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower.

Tour Dates:

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

7/16 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^

7/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/19 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

7/20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

7/21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

7/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

7/24 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

7/31 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall ^

8/1 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

8/2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

8/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

8/4 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

8/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

8/6 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

8/7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

9/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

9/19 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

9/23 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

9/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Richshaw Stop

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/27 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

9/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/1 - Austin, TX @ Parish

10/4 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

10/5 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

^ w/ DIIV

Tracklisting

1. Snow Angel

2. Wink

3. Today’s Iconoclast

4. Word

5. Lip Reader

6. Wait By The Stairs

7. Heavy Metal

8. Curtain

9. Death Spiral

10. Gates Of Heaven

11. Nude Descending

Photo Credit: POND Creative

