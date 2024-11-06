Video: Heartland Debuts Timely Single 'What Happened?'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As the country and the entire world witness the election results unfold, they’re pondering ‘what happened’ with such a seismic shift in American politics and global events. It’s exactly what multiplatinum group Heartland sing about in “What Happened?”, their timely new single available everywhere now.

Inspired by the conversations they're having as friends, family and neighbors, Heartland core members Craig Anderson, Todd Anderson, Mike Myerson felt called to write "What Happened?," which was produced by Craig and Jimmy Ritchie.

The video, directed by Justin Mayotte, features footage from Heartland recording "What Happened?" in Nashville and the tough realities we see on the news every day. Showcasing clips from different locations across the United States, the various scenarios in the video reflect both the unity and turmoil the country has experienced over the last few years.

"We are living in such challenging times right now. We have made it through worse, and we will make it through this as well, but we have to come together. We have to unite as a people. We wanted to write a song that could somehow play a role in uniting folks and to get away from the current climate of division. As the song says, 'United we stand… Divided we’ll fall… We’ll meet our fate together after all.' I can’t say it any better than that, and our prayer is that people will somehow find meaning and purpose within the lyrics of 'What Happened?,'" shared Todd.



Heartland made its return last year with new lead vocalist Lance Horton. Following the release of the ACM and CMA nominated group's first single in over a decade, "No Tomorrow," Heartland also celebrated RIAA platinum, gold and streaming certifications for its No. 1 hit “I Loved Her First."

Photo Credit: Justin Mayotte

Comments