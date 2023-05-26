Video: GWAMZ Unveils Official Video for Last Night

22 year old South London based rapper and producer Gwamz has dropped the official video for ‘Last Night’. Today also marks the release of the Jersey House remix of the single which you can check out below.

Directed by Chris Chance, the visual emulates the lyrics of the single going through an ‘open door’. The video opens with Gwamz putting pen to paper writing down the lyrics of the track, flashes back to the events of ‘last night’ and closes on a busy dancefloor.

‘Last Night’ is showing no signs of slowing down, amassing almost 1 million streams since its release and has been supported by key tastemakers including BBC Radio 1XTRA’s DJ Target, DJ Kenny Allstar and Kiss FM.

Lacing the beat with Gwamz’s silky and captivating vocal performance, he blends together elements of afrobeats, rap, R&B and grime. Speaking about the track Gwamz says: “They say a picture paints a thousand words. Music is an art and it paints way beyond just words. It can draw out your emotions, your habits; things you like, things you hate. I feel like Last Night is the perfect example of that”

At the end of 2022, Gwamz dropped a snippet of his new track "Last Night" on TikTok, which quickly went viral and now has over 1.3M plays. Heavily influenced by his African heritage and artists such as Knucks, H.E.R, Burna Boy, and Kojo Funds, the rising star has already garnered key tastemaker support from GRM, SBTV and Link Up TV.

2023 looks set to be a monumental year for Gwamz. The official video for ‘Last Night’ is out now here:

About Gwamz

Gwamz—real name Nathan-Pierre Gyamfi—has only just turned 22, but it already feels as if he’s lived several different lives. He made an early name for himself in football before computers and web design became his passion, but by his second year of university, he’d become disenchanted with the education and its system, and now, at the time when he would have been graduating, he’s struck gold in the music game signing to Sony Music, RCA Records UK.

There are echoes of grime and rap’s influence in his slow-and-low delivery, but it’s Afrobeats, Afro Swing and R&B that inspired him the most, particularly H.E.R, Knucks and Burna Boy.