Video: Eminem Goes Behind-the-Scenes Of 'My Name Is' With Vevo

Iconic rapper Eminem takes viewers behind the scenes of the official music video for “My Name Is,” in the latest installment of Vevo Footnotes, premiering today. The exclusive content releases alongside the 25th Anniversary of the renowned rapper's major-label debut single in 1999.

During the video, Eminem shares how the song came together during his first session with Dr. Dre and how Dre transformed the memorable sample to give it a more hip-hop feel. Eminem explains his experience filming the music video, noting that it was only the second video he had ever filmed, and reflects on the learning curve of being on the set of such a large-scale production for the first time.

Eminem also discusses finding the tallest person they could think of for the ventriloquist scene and how thrilled they were when the 7-foot-7 Gheorge Murasan agreed to shoot and had a great sense of humor about it. He describes the collaborative vision, shaped by Dr. Dre and director Philip Atwell, who went on to direct many more classic music videos for Eminem. Last but not least, Eminem hints that if you look closely, rumors have it that you might notice him being high on ecstasy during one scene in the video.