Video: Doechii Drops Official Video for 'Denial is a River'

Three-time GRAMMY® Award nominee Doechii views the last few years of her life through the lens of classic sitcoms like “Family Matters” in the official video for “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” Directed by Carlos Acosta and James Mackel, the high-energy video features cameos by Zack Fox, ScHoolboy Q, Rickey Thompson, Teezo Touchdown, Earl Sweatshirt, SiR, Baby Tate and DJ Miss Milan.

When the trailer for the video – inspired by the title sequence of “Family Matters,” complete with theme song “As Days Go By” – dropped last week, it elicited a barrage of comments from fans and fellow artists, including SZA, GloRilla, Hayley Williams and Willow Smith. Doechii also shared two skits to accompany the video – “Doechii Slaps Brad Pitt” (view HERE) and “LA ROSA DE DOECHII” (view HERE). Comedy Central posted a third skit, “Can I Hit THat” with ScHoolboy Q (view HERE).

Watch Doechii’s livestream – “Denial is A Stream” - at 3:00 PM PT today, January 2, on her YouTube channel. Doechii and Issa Rae recently took the Genius Open Mic stage over for a very special rendition of “DENIAL IS A RIVER.” View HERE.

“DENIAL IS A RIVER” is from her acclaimed mixtape Alligator Bites Never Heal, which received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Rap Album while the single “NISSAN ALTIMA” received a nod for Best Rap Performance and Doechii was nominated for Best New Artist. The track has entered the top 100 on the U.S. Spotify charts.

Alligator Bites Never Heal came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally. Critics at NPR, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum and UPROXX also hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as one of 2024’s best albums. Listen HERE.

After wrapping up the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which brought her to the U.S., Europe and the UK, Doechii closed out 2024 with a blitz of special appearances. She performed “DENIAL IS A RIVER” and “BOILED PEANUTS” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” did a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR Music, accepted the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s eighth annual Hitmakers celebration and visited the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for a discussion of Alligator Bites Never Heal and a special performance. As he introduced Doechii at the museum, Killer Mike hailed her as “an artist who I feel is the present, the future – and who’s going to change music forever.”

