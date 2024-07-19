Video: David Kushner Shares New Single 'Sweet Oblivion'

David Kushner’s debut album The Dichotomy arrives August 30.
David Kushner has released a new single and video “Sweet Oblivion.” The video, directed by Erik Rojas (Dillon Francis, TROYBOI), is a compilation of stunningly rendered disaster scenes. Meteor strikes, wildfires, and tempests crumble the manmade and natural worlds alike. As people and animals flee, Kushner stands among the chaos serenading the freeing nothingness of oblivion with his signature baritone. It is an insightful reminder that everything in the world will disappear eventually. Both deeply personal and profoundly universal, “Sweet Oblivion” is a taste of the meditations on human struggles to come on The Dichotomy. David Kushner’s debut album The Dichotomy arrives August 30 via Miserable Music Group.
On the album, Kushner shares: “This project has been a long time coming and I'm excited I finally get to share it with all of you. I wanted to depict humankind's struggle between light and darkness. It's something that all of us feel in our own way, and certainly something I feel daily. I want people to understand that there are always two sides to everything, with two forces at play. Recognizing this reality is the first step towards finding true purpose in the struggle.”
Fans can pre-order an exclusive gatefold vinyl of The Dichotomy and three exclusive box sets with signed CDs only at the official David Kushner webstore.
On The Dichotomy Tour, Kushner will play across the US and Canada beginning September 9 in Portland, OR and finishing November 23 in Oakland, CA. Before the North American Dichotomy Tour, Kushner will continue a summer of festival appearances that has included Hangout, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo so far. In August, he will hit the European festival circuit with a slate of shows that includes the iconic Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK. For the latest on David Kushner live events and how to purchase tickets, visit Kushner’s website.
AUGUST
16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival
18 – Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival
23 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival
24 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival
SEPTEMBER
9 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
11 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre
12 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl
14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell
15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
19 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre
25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
27 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17
28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
29 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival
OCTOBER
22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
25 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
26 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall
27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
30 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz
NOVEMBER
1 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works
2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
3 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company
5 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore
6 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live
8 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater
13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
15 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital
18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
19 – San Diego, CA – SOMA
21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues
22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
