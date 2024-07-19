Video: David Kushner Shares New Single 'Sweet Oblivion'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







David Kushner has released a new single and video “Sweet Oblivion.” The video, directed by Erik Rojas (Dillon Francis, TROYBOI), is a compilation of stunningly rendered disaster scenes. Meteor strikes, wildfires, and tempests crumble the manmade and natural worlds alike. As people and animals flee, Kushner stands among the chaos serenading the freeing nothingness of oblivion with his signature baritone. It is an insightful reminder that everything in the world will disappear eventually. Both deeply personal and profoundly universal, “Sweet Oblivion” is a taste of the meditations on human struggles to come on The Dichotomy. David Kushner’s debut album The Dichotomy arrives August 30 via Miserable Music Group.

On the album, Kushner shares: “This project has been a long time coming and I'm excited I finally get to share it with all of you. I wanted to depict humankind's struggle between light and darkness. It's something that all of us feel in our own way, and certainly something I feel daily. I want people to understand that there are always two sides to everything, with two forces at play. Recognizing this reality is the first step towards finding true purpose in the struggle.”

Fans can pre-order an exclusive gatefold vinyl of The Dichotomy and three exclusive box sets with signed CDs only at the official David Kushner webstore.

On The Dichotomy Tour, Kushner will play across the US and Canada beginning September 9 in Portland, OR and finishing November 23 in Oakland, CA. Before the North American Dichotomy Tour, Kushner will continue a summer of festival appearances that has included Hangout, Boston Calling, and Bonnaroo so far. In August, he will hit the European festival circuit with a slate of shows that includes the iconic Reading and Leeds festivals in the UK. For the latest on David Kushner live events and how to purchase tickets, visit Kushner’s website.

The Dichotomy Tracklist

No High Poison Skin and Bones Hero You and Me Love Is Going To Kill Us Dead Man Flesh x Blood Sweet Oblivion Buried at Sea Humankind Universe Heaven Sees Darkerside California Nights Saving Your Soul Daylight

DICHOTOMY TOUR AND FESTIVAL APPEARANCES

AUGUST

16 – Biddinghuizen, Netherlands – Lowlands Festival

18 – Stradbally, Ireland – Electric Picnic Festival

23 – Reading, UK – Reading Festival

24 – Leeds, UK – Leeds Festival

SEPTEMBER

9 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

11 – Seattle, WA – The Paramount Theatre

12 – Vancouver, BC – Malkin Bowl

14 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex Rockwell

15 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

18 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

19 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

21 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

22 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

25 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

27 – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

29 – Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival

OCTOBER

22 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

23 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

25 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

26 – New Haven, CT ­– College Street Music Hall

27 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

29 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

30 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

NOVEMBER

1 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

2 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

3 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

5 – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore

6 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

8 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

9 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

12 – Austin, TX – Stubbs Waller Creek Amphitheater

13 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

15 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital

18 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

19 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

22 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Comments