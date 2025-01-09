Video: Amplifier Share Video for New Album Track 'Invader'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



British progressive rock band Amplifier has announced the release of their eighth studio album, Gargantuan, a testament to the band's enduring creativity and evolving sound.

Gargantuan marks a new chapter for Amplifier, now a duo featuring Sel Balamir and Matt Brobin. Born from late-night jams in a secluded Sussex smithy, the album sees the band return to their roots, embracing a raw, electric energy while pushing sonic boundaries.

"In good conscience, I could hardly go there and fire up a Marshall stack at 2 am," says Balamir. "Matt plays louder and harder than anyone else I know, so we irresistibly ended up going down the route of pure electricity.

The result is an album that's both expansive and intimate, featuring intricate soundscapes, thunderous riffs, and poignant reflections. From the driving opener "Gateway" to the dark, melodic "King Kong" and the poignant closer "Long Road," Gargantuan showcases Amplifier's signature blend of progressive rock and experimental sounds.



"If you look at the back catalogue, it's very varied," says Balamir. "The band has never been tied into one thing... We've never fitted into any of those moments. But that's good – don't be wiped out by the asteroid."



Gargantuan is not just a collection of songs; it's a journey through the band's evolution, reflecting on their past while embracing the future. Recorded using a unique headphone-based approach, the album captures a raw energy and spontaneity that's both captivating and exhilarating.

Now, Amplifier have let loose a new single and video for the track ‘Invader’; a pulsating, monolithic melodically charged wall of sound that demonstrates exactly where the band are at right now.



"I think 'Invader' is an Amplifier classic in the making. It's got that raw energy of 'Motorhead' or 'Open Up', but with a haunting twist,” says Balamir. “The juxtaposition of the major melody and minor chords creates a really unsettling vibe. We pushed ourselves to capture that feeling in the video, which was quite an intense experience! The song is dark and heavy, and we wanted the visuals to match that intensity. 12 hours and countless strobe flashes later, we got what we needed. I don't think I'll be volunteering for another video shoot like that anytime soon!"

Amplifier will embark on a UK tour in support of Gargantuan in March and April 2025, their first ever as a two-piece. These dates promise an explosive live experience, showcasing the band's renewed energy and passion for pushing musical boundaries. Gargantuan will be released on April 4th, 2025 via Rockosmos Records.

Catch Amplifier live at the following dates:

March 6th - Stourport Civic

March 20th - Newcastle - Cluny 2

March 21st - Glasgow - Audio

March 22nd - Lancaster - Gregsons Hall

March 28th - Leeds - Hyde Park Book Club

March 29th - Sheffield - Sidney & Matilda's

April 4th - London - Hope & Anchor

April 5th - Bristol - Louisiana

April 11th – Northampton – The Black Prince

April 12th - Manchester - AATMA

April 18th – Birmingham – Sunflower Lounge

April 19th - Cardiff - Fuel Rock Club

April 25th - Brighton & Hove – The Brunswick

April 26th - Ramsgate - Music Hall

May 2nd – Leicester – The Soundhouse

May 3rd – Cambridge – The Portland Arms

May 11th – Bournemouth – The Bear Cave

