Vide: Stephen Wilson Jr. Releases Acoustic Performance Video for 'Year To Be Young (1994)'

Wilson also announced tours supporting Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three next spring and summer following his shows with The Lone Bellow to close out the year.

By: Dec. 04, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri' Celebrating One Year Anniversary Of Nintendo's Pokém Photo 2 YOASOBI Release New Song 'Biri-Biri'
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 4 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack

Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Wilson Jr. released a live acoustic performance video for single “Year To Be Young (1994).” The video comes on the heels of Holler naming Wilson’s debut double album søn of dad their #1 Album of the Year, calling Wilson “a sage storyteller and unrivaled songwriter whose welcome arrival spurs a ground-breaking new energy in Nashville.”

Wilson also announced tours supporting Brothers Osborne and The Cadillac Three next spring and summer following his shows with The Lone Bellow to close out the year. See a full list of tour dates below and at stephenwilsonjrmusic.com.

Released five years to the day of his father’s death, søn of dad is a 22-song tribute to Stephen Wilson Sr. that has garnered widespread critical acclaim from Billboard, Rolling Stone, Nashville Scene, American Songwriter, CMT, Whiskey Riff, Wide Open Country and many more.

The debut double album channels all sides of Stephen Wilson Jr. – a scientist with a degree in microbiology and chemistry from Middle Tennessee State University, a boxer trained by his single father who himself was a two-time Indiana State Golden Gloves Champion, a songwriter, and, most importantly, a son. 

“Writing and making this album has been very therapeutic for me to learn who I am and what my existence looks like after my father. Because life has to go on,” Wilson says. “I'm living my own life, but it's like his death book ended what life he should have had onto mine and I'm carrying it around like a train car.”

Wilson has previously released acoustic videos for “Cuckoo,” which has garnered over 7 million views on Instagram, and “All The Wars From Now On” which has over one million. The viral performances resulted in a surge of album sales moving søn of dad into the top 20 albums on the iTunes Country chart. The record’s emotional centerpiece “Father’s Son” was called one of the “Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far” by Rolling Stone, while “patches” led Country Music Pride to laud Wilson as “America’s best living songwriter.”

Elsewhere, album opener “the devil” was recently featured in the final scene of season 7, episode 4 of the long-running SHOWTIME smash Billions, while fan favorite track “Holler from the Holler” and its impactful official music video continue an impressive run on the international film festival circuit, earning selections and awards across ten independent festivals globally.

This year, Wilson has made his Grand Ole Opry, Stagecoach, Ryman, CMA Fest and Red Rocks debuts and has shared the stage with The Lone Bellow, Midland, Drake White, Larry Fleet, Charley Crockett, 49 Winchester and Joss Stone. Wilson is currently wrapping up another run of dates with The Lone Bellow, which included three shows at NYC’s Rockwood Music Hall. He’ll kick off the new year with a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s EXIT/IN on January 19. 

Tour Dates:

12/5: Rochester, NY - The Theater at Innovation Square #
12/6: Fairfield, CT - The Warehouse #
12/8: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #
12/9: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s #
12/10: Richmond, VA - The National #
1/19: Nashville, TN - EXIT/IN
3/2: Berlin, Germany - C2C Berlin 
3/3: Rotterdam, Netherlands - Ahoy Rotterdam
3/28: Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom *
3/29: Omaha, NE - Steelhouse Omaha *
3/30: Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall *
4/1: Midland’s Last Resort Cruise 
4/7: Fort Lauderdale, FL - Tortuga Music Festival
4/11: Florence, AZ - Country Thunder Arizona
5/4: Dublin, IE - The Academy %
5/5: Belfast, NI - Limelight %
5/8: Glasgow, UK - 02 Academy %
5/9: Newcastle, UK - NX %
5/11: Manchester, UK - Academy %
5/12: Leeds, UK - 02 Academy %
5/14: Nottingham, UK - Rock City %
5/16: Cardiff, UK - Tramshed %
6/13: Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater *
6/14: Buffalo, NY - Terminal B at The Outer Harbor *
6/15: Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphiteater *
6/27: LaFayette, NY - Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Summer Concert Series *
6/28: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center – Prudential Hall *
6/29: Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica * 
8/1: Detroit Lakes, MN - WE Fest
# - with The Lone Bellow
* - with Brothers Osborne 
% - with The Cadillac Three

Photo Credit: Acacia Evans



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Cadillac Three Announce UK & Ireland Tour May 2024 Photo
The Cadillac Three Announce UK & Ireland Tour May 2024

Acclaimed Nashville trio The Cadillac Three have announced ‘The Years Go Fast' tour, which will be taking place in May 2024 and concluding with a headline performance at The Royal Albert Hall on May 17th as part of Highways Festival. Don't miss out on this exciting event!

2
Mon Laferte Announces Autopoiética Tour Photo
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour

The Autopoiética Tour will begin on February 29, 2024, in Puebla and continue throughout March through Toluca, Querétaro, Monterrey, Tijuana, Mérida, Guadalajara, and Mexico City. In April, the artist will make the journey South to Central America with shows in Uruguay, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Costa Rica, and more.

3
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce Deuces Wild Winter 2024 Tour Dates Photo
Tedeschi Trucks Band Announce 'Deuces Wild' Winter 2024 Tour Dates

Tedeschi Trucks Band have announced the ‘Deuces Wild' Tour - a run of Winter 2024 North American dates that will see the band make multi-night stops in Atlantic City, NJ at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena, Washington D.C. at Warner Theater, and Richmond, VA at Altria Theater. Check out the upcoming tour dates now!

4
MerleFest Shares Full 2024 Lineup With Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & More Photo
MerleFest Shares Full 2024 Lineup With Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & More

MerleFest's full 2024 lineup includes Old Crow Medicine Show, Turnpike Troubadours, The Teskey Brothers, Nickel Creek, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Larkin Poe, Lukas Nelson & POTR, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN CelebrationPhotos: Patina Miller, Tony Danza & More Attend POWER BOOK III: RAISING KANAN Celebration
'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood'CMA Country Christmas' Song List Revealed With Amy Grant & Trisha Yearwood
Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'Listen: GUYS & DOLLS Star Marisha Wallace Releases Christmas Single 'Little House in the Snow'
Photos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & MorePhotos: Go Inside Jingle Ball in Los Angeles With Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter & More

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
APPROPRIATE