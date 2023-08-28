Victoria Monét, David Archuleta & More Join LOVELOUD: LGBTQ+ Charity Music Event

LOVELOUD has unveiled the complete lineups for its upcoming tour dates set for this fall. Marking the fifth year of LOVELOUD, this occasion also marks the nonprofit organization's inaugural venture onto the road.

With LGBTQ+ rights currently under threat, LOVELOUD, founded by Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds, is expanding their efforts to strengthen the community and bring this vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth across the country. In the spirit of acceptance and change, LOVELOUD will host events at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on October 17, The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on November 3, and The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, TX on November 10.

The highly anticipated lineup, as previously revealed, features alternative pop phenomenon Lauv, GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Tegan and Sara, Mother Mother, LOVELOUD founder Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees.

Joining this already stellar roster are more remarkable artists including GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and activist Allison Russell, platinum-selling violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Victoria Monét, Cavetown, and Chelsea Cutler, VINCINT, and David Archuleta. Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies. Check out the complete details for the Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, and Austin LOVELOUD dates below.

Harnessing the talents, voices, and global influence of some of the most prominent artists, LOVELOUD stands as a resounding ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Through its unwavering commitment, they have raised millions of dollars for a multitude of charities and 501(c)3 organizations over the years. This year the proceeds will be dedicated to empowering The Trevor Project, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other vital organizations.

Tickets for Salt Lake City are currently on sale. Washington, D.C. and Austin ticket presales will launch on August 30th and go on general sale August 31st. Fans can purchase them, here.