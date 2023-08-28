Victoria Monét, David Archuleta & More Join LOVELOUD: LGBTQ+ Charity Music Event

Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies.

By: Aug. 28, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 1 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Ahead of Upcoming 'Drama Quee Photo 4 Video: Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk

Victoria Monét, David Archuleta & More Join LOVELOUD: LGBTQ+ Charity Music Event

LOVELOUD has unveiled the complete lineups for its upcoming tour dates set for this fall. Marking the fifth year of LOVELOUD, this occasion also marks the nonprofit organization's inaugural venture onto the road.

With LGBTQ+ rights currently under threat, LOVELOUD, founded by Imagine Dragons’ lead singer Dan Reynolds, is expanding their efforts to strengthen the community and bring this vital conversation about what it means to unconditionally love our LGBTQ+ youth across the country. In the spirit of acceptance and change, LOVELOUD will host events at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. on October 17, The Delta Center in Salt Lake City, UT on November 3, and The Long Center for the Performing Arts in Austin, TX on November 10.

The highly anticipated lineup, as previously revealed, features alternative pop phenomenon Lauv, GRAMMY Award-nominated duo Tegan and Sara, Mother Mother, LOVELOUD founder Grammy Award-winning recording artist Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons and Tyler Glenn of Neon Trees.

Joining this already stellar roster are more remarkable artists including GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and activist Allison Russell, platinum-selling violinist and dancer Lindsey Stirling, Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Victoria Monét, Cavetown, and Chelsea Cutler, VINCINT, and David Archuleta. Each date will also host local drag queens, speakers, and LGBTQ+ talent and allies. Check out the complete details for the Washington D.C., Salt Lake City, and Austin LOVELOUD dates below.

Harnessing the talents, voices, and global influence of some of the most prominent artists, LOVELOUD stands as a resounding ally for the LGBTQ+ community. Through its unwavering commitment, they have raised millions of dollars for a multitude of charities and 501(c)3 organizations over the years. This year the proceeds will be dedicated to empowering The Trevor Project, The Tegan and Sara Foundation, GLAAD, and other vital organizations.

Tickets for Salt Lake City are currently on sale. Washington, D.C. and Austin ticket presales will launch on August 30th and go on general sale August 31st. Fans can purchase them, here.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates Photo
Taiwanese Emo Rock Artist Marz23 Postpones North American Live Dates

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Taiwanese emo-rock/rap phenom Marz23 has had to reschedule his debut North American tour to 2024. New dates will be announced shortly. In the meantime, Marz23 has shared an animated lyric video for his song “God,” taken from his acclaimed sophomore solo album, Not So Far Away.

2
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album Night Birds Photo
Sara Serpa & André Matos Will Tour to Celebrate New Album 'Night Birds'

Seven years after their last duo album, vocalist Sara Serpa and guitarist André Matos return with Night Birds. The duo’s third release captures and crystallizes their uncanny musical connection. The duo celebrates the recording with an album release tour featuring stops in eight US cities.

3
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album Billboards & Brake Lights in November Photo
Ray Scott Releases 11th Studio Album 'Billboards & Brake Lights' in November

Produced by Jim “Moose” Brown, Billboards & Brake Lights features a litany of musical giants, including three-time CMA Musician of the Year Jenee Fleenor on fiddle and mandolin, and Musicians Hall of Fame member (and 14-time ACM Drummer of the Year recipient) Eddie Bayers.

4
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert Photo
Concert Review: Krazy K-Pop Super Concert

The Krazy K-Pop Super Concert was held at UBS Arena on August 26, 2023. Find out what our K-pop correspondent thought of the event!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'Sugarhill Ddot Drops Smooth New Single 'Shake It'
Dolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton BrandDolly Parton Unveils Rock 'n Roll Pet Collection Under Doggy Parton Brand
Video: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser TrailerVideo: Watch Colman Domingo, Audra McDonald & More in Netflix's RUSTIN Movie Teaser Trailer
Video: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch Saoirse Ronan & Paul Mescal in the FOE Movie Trailer

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HAMILTON
CHICAGO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
THE BOOK OF MORMON