Victor Ray Releases 'I Felt.' EP

i felt. arrives a week after Victor revealed the poignant video for lead single “Popcorn and a Smoothie.”

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Victor Ray Releases 'I Felt.' EP

Superstar in the making, Victor Ray has unveiled his new EP, i felt. via Capitol Records. This release finds Victor exploring themes of heartbreak and loss via his innate ability for storytelling and timeless, irresistible vocals. The five-track collection marks the arrival of an undeniable new talent, whose busking performances on TikTok have earned him a dedicated global fanbase of over 2.7 million followers across all social platforms.

i felt. arrives a week after Victor revealed the poignant video for lead single “Popcorn and a Smoothie,” which is perhaps the most personal track on the EP. “Popcorn and a Smoothie” was initially written about my relationship with my little brother that I never got to know. This song, whilst a message reaching out to my half-brother, also felt like something I would’ve wanted my absent father to have said to me at that age,” explains Victor.

While the journey is just beginning for Victor, his following is undeniable. His live shows have sold out within hours of going on sale and festival performances at Latitude and The Great Escape have seen packed out crowds singing along to every word. His current run of European tour dates has also completely sold out.

Victor Ray’s appeal is clear; his tender, soulful vocals create a powerful synergy with his talent for song writing and his fresh production style that embodies the influence of classic Soul, and contemporary RnB. Victor’s emotional honesty is evident in his music, the tenderness and vulnerability of his lyrics, combined with his innate talent, firmly mark him out as one of the most exciting young talents around. 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lily Mae Harrington Gets Salty on New Single Photo
Lily Mae Harrington Gets 'Salty' on New Single

Lily is a singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actor whose mastery of melody and undeniably catchy hooks. While her sound has influences from Carole King to Haim; Janis Joplin to Brittany Howard, her look is all her own and she has been seen on Hulu’s series Single Drunk Female, NBC Universal’s The Glee Project, and more.

2
JasonMartin Shares I Cant Believe (Theyre Smoking Weed In Brooklyn) Photo
JasonMartin Shares 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed In Brooklyn)'

Compton rapper, producer, and entrepreneur JasonMartin, formally known as Problem, has released his latest single titled 'I Can't Believe (They're Smoking Weed in Brooklyn).' Set against a soulful and groovy beat produced by Buda & Grandz, Martin delivers lyrics reminiscing on his friendships, heartfelt losses and life’s trials and triumphs. 

3
D4VD Unveils The Lost Petals EP Photo
D4VD Unveils 'The Lost Petals' EP

Following the release of his debut EP, Petals To Thorns, a masterful nine-track project with breakthrough hits including grungy, guitar-driven breakup anthem RIAA Multi-Platinum “Romantic Homicide,” and RIAA Platinum “Here With Me,” d4vd complements the project with a follow-up EP The Lost Petals.

4
Psychology Release Debut Album Psychology Photo
Psychology Release Debut Album 'Psychology'

Recorded at Nuthouse Recording in New Jersey with John performing guitar, bass, and vocals, accompanied by drummer Dave Richman, Psychology was produced by Tom Beaujour (Nada Surf, The Juliana Hatfield Three) and engineered by Tim Foljahn (Townes Van Zandt, Sonic Youth).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'DAIISTAR Release Debut LP 'Good Time'
Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'Apollo Brown & Planet Asia Drop New Album 'Sardines'
Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'Jonathan Wilson Releases New Album 'Eat the Worm'
Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'Temporal Drift Announces First-Ever Reissue of Hiroshi Yoshimura's 'Surround'

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
& JULIET