Victor Ray Releases 'I Felt.' EP

Superstar in the making, Victor Ray has unveiled his new EP, i felt. via Capitol Records. This release finds Victor exploring themes of heartbreak and loss via his innate ability for storytelling and timeless, irresistible vocals. The five-track collection marks the arrival of an undeniable new talent, whose busking performances on TikTok have earned him a dedicated global fanbase of over 2.7 million followers across all social platforms.

i felt. arrives a week after Victor revealed the poignant video for lead single “Popcorn and a Smoothie,” which is perhaps the most personal track on the EP. “Popcorn and a Smoothie” was initially written about my relationship with my little brother that I never got to know. This song, whilst a message reaching out to my half-brother, also felt like something I would’ve wanted my absent father to have said to me at that age,” explains Victor.

While the journey is just beginning for Victor, his following is undeniable. His live shows have sold out within hours of going on sale and festival performances at Latitude and The Great Escape have seen packed out crowds singing along to every word. His current run of European tour dates has also completely sold out.

Victor Ray’s appeal is clear; his tender, soulful vocals create a powerful synergy with his talent for song writing and his fresh production style that embodies the influence of classic Soul, and contemporary RnB. Victor’s emotional honesty is evident in his music, the tenderness and vulnerability of his lyrics, combined with his innate talent, firmly mark him out as one of the most exciting young talents around.