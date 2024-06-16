TONY AWARDS WINNERS - RESULTS UPDATED LIVE! See the complete list!

Video: Linda Cho Celebrates Tony Win for Best Costume Design of a Musical

The Great Gatsby is running on Broadway at the Broadway Theatre.

By: Jun. 16, 2024
Earlier tonight at the 77th Annual Tony Awards, Linda Cho took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Musical' for her outstanding work on The Great Gatsby (currently running at the Broadway Theatre). After leaving the stage at the David H. Koch Theater, Linda checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Cho's Broadway credits include: Doubt; Harmony; Summer, 1976; Take Me Out; Grand Horizons; Anastasia (Tony nomination); The Great Society; A Gentleman’s Guide… (Tony/Henry Hewes Awards); The Lifespan of a Fact; Velocity of Autumn. Opera: Turandot (Washington National Opera); Samson et Dalila (The MET). This Korean-born designer is on the Advisory Committee of the American Theatre Wing, and teaches at NYU. MFA Yale School of Drama; BA McGill University and Paris American Academy. 









