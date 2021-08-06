Vevo and Doja Cat Release Exclusive Performance Of “Need To Know”  

Vevo announces the release of Doja Cat's Official Live Performance of "Need To Know" from her new album Planet Her, out now via Kemosabe/RCA Records. Vevo's Official Live Performances are the result of close creative collaboration with artists and their teams, resulting in a series of very special exclusive performances. "Need To Know" follows Doja's previous Official Live Performance of "Ain't s."

"It was such a privilege to be able to capture this new creative with Doja Cat after working with her on her Vevo LIFT campaign last year," says JP Evangelista, Vevo's SVP of Content, Programming & Marketing. "We really enjoyed being able to build off her new Planet Her aesthetic, creating a world perfectly suited for the album and her new era and sound. As always, collaboration is the key to success with these performances and that is truly evident with these videos. Doja's input was absolutely invaluable, and we're so proud of the finished product. We look forward to continuing to support Doja and being part of her artist story with this and upcoming releases."

Doja Cat previously worked with Vevo when she was named a Vevo LIFT artist in 2020, releasing exclusive performances of "Say So" and "Streets," as well as a short film, "The Tale of Becoming Doja Cat." For Doja Cat's Official Live Performances, Vevo and Doja worked closely together to build upon the themes on Planet Her: futurism, femininity and surrealism, all while showcasing her power and strength as a performer. Shot in California, " Need To Know" sees Doja Cat clad in all black, emerging from the side of a cliff while covered in shadow. Slinking out into the dusk as she sings, she commands shining golden orbs with her every move, in complete control of all things surrounding Planet Her.