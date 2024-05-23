Ingrid Michaelson to Release New Solo Record 'For the Dreamers'; Shares New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and composer Ingrid Michaelson has announced a brand new traditional pop album on her Cabin 24 label, For the Dreamers, alongside today’s release of her new single, “What A Wonderful World.” A lush, swirling lullaby with a sense of wonder and instrumentation that captures the nostalgia of the music of the 40s and 50s, Michaelson’s take on this timeless Great American Songbook classic is now streaming everywhere. The album, which will be released on August 23, is available for pre-save here.

“I haven’t released a full-length solo record since 2019,” Michaelson said. “I really wanted to put something out in the world that felt a little different from what I had released before, but also kind of a returning home. Something a little quieter, something a little hopeful, something for those of us who can’t help but keep dreaming despite the darkness, and all under the sonic umbrella of the vintage vibes of decades past. The cover of this song is not a statement. It’s more of a prayer. A wish. A dream. I hope it brings solace. And I can’t wait for you to hear the rest of the record."

“What A Wonderful World ” follows the release of Michaelson’s first single from the For the Dreamers album, “Love Is,” - a sweet and timeless duet with Jason Mraz. In addition, two songs from the brand new album will be featured on ABC’s “Station 19” on both tonight’s penultimate episode (May 23) and next Thursday’s series finale (May 30). Most recently, Ingrid composed and shepherded the highly-acclaimed Original Broadway Cast Recording of The Notebook on Atlantic Records.

Michaelson is a force in the music industry, known for her distinctively soulful folk-pop style. Her music is released on the label she founded, Cabin 24 Records, including her gold and platinum hits, "The Way I Am," "Girls Chase Boys," and "You and I." She's scored songs for television, including “Little Fires Everywhere” (Emmy nomination) and “Tiny Beautiful Things” (both for Hulu), and was executive music producer for Apple TV+’s “Slumberkins,” creating original songs for the series. Michaelson was recently seen as a guest star in Season 3 of Netflix’s “Girls 5 Eva,” and starred in the indie film Humor Me alongside co-stars Jemaine Clement and Elliott Gould. She made her Broadway on stage debut in Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812 and recently made her Broadway debut as a composer in 2024 writing the music and lyrics for the musical, The Notebook.

Comments