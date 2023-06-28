Velvet Starlings Share New Single 'HG Wells'

LA’s Velvet Starlings have dropped a new single, “HG Wells.” The track is off their forthcoming new album Pacific Standard Time which is being released on August 11. The single is a boisterous, uncompromising vision, politically and musically.

In the accompanying video produced and directed by Jake Webber (part 2 of a story arc), the band’s frontman, 20-year-old Christian Gisborne, goes back in time to kill the past version of himself – providing a neat, ridiculous, and kind of shocking metaphor for the song’s cacophonous chorus.

He shares, “The goal of Velvet Starlings isn’t even for people to like it – it’s for people to hear it. I’d rather listen to something objectively bad than something that doesn’t make me feel anything.The goal for me is to make people feel something.”

The band previously teased Pacific Standard Time with lead single “Bullfight,” an Oh Sees-inspired shredder whose video, shot at LA’s iconic DIY venue The Smell, opened the story being revealed via the album’s videos.

Last month saw Velvet Starlings support Olivia Jean and on July 15 they will take the stage again for their own headline show at The Troubadour in Los Angeles. Tickets are on-sale now here.

photo by Sebastian Keefe