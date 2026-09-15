Vanessa Gonzalez Releases MAMONA Comedy Special and Album

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Comedian Vanessa Gonzalez has released her comedy special MAMONA, now available as an album via ASpecialThing Records and streaming on Hulu. A Texas native and nationally touring headliner, Vanessa took the stage in front of an eager fanbase in Austin to record the follow up to her debut album, 'My Birthday's Tomorrow'. In her new hour, Vanessa explains just what a 'mamona' is - not that is she one - and tells about the witches in her family, a memorable church retreat, what the world thinks of the Lone Star State, dodging Border Patrol parents, and much more.

MAMONA can be streamed or purchased here.

About Vanessa Gonzalez

Vanessa Gonzalez was named one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2022 and Best Stand Up Comic in Austin by the Austin Chronicle in 2017, 2022 & 2023. She's been featured on TruTV's Laff Mobb's Laff Tracks, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, A Little Late with Lilly Singh and Jimmy Kimmel Live. You can currently catch her on Entre Nos: Spot On and Comedy Chingonas on HBO MAX, This Joka on the Roku Channel and Verified Stand-Up on Netflix. Her debut comedy album 'My Birthday's Tomorrow' (ASpecialThing Records) is now streaming everywhere, available here.

More information is available at linktr.ee/vanessagcomedy.

About ASpecialThing Records

ASpecialThing Records is a Grammy award winning independent comedy record label based in Los Angeles, owned and operated by Matt Belknap and Ryan McManemin. Stemming from an online message board, ASpecialThing Records has taken a D.I.Y. approach to producing and distributing stand-up comedy albums since 2006. AST is home to releases from Nate Bargatze, Bob Odenkirk, Paul F. Tompkins, Kyle Kinane, Jen Kirkman, Wyatt Cenac, Karen Kilgariff, and others. AST releases can be streamed at astrecords.com/collections/releases.

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