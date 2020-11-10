VIDEO: guccihighwaters Releases Single/Video 'straight jacket'
Singer/producer guccihighwaters has announced the release of his emotional new single, "straight jacket" - out now on Epitaph Records.
Like many of his previous tracks, which include 35 releases that have cleared 1 million streams on spotify, "straight jacket" is simultaneously bold and intimately familiar. It starts with a simple construct - warbling piano - then builds on more complicated lyrics.
Poised for pop stardom, guccihighwaters' eager and vibrant fanbase of nearly 1 million monthly listeners have helped him secure over 168 million streams on Spotify, resonating with his tenacious ebb and flow storytelling style, his unwavering passion for perfection and a blue collar work ethic - all of which can be attributed to his emigration from Limerick, Ireland to Long Beach, New York at age fifteen.
You can further explore guccihighwaters' catalog by listening to: "i'm so sick of this," which gathered 36.5 million streams on Spotify, "i hate me too," "oh f i'm drunk," and "i thought i died inside," which all cleared 10 million streams and "highschool" and "rather be a ghost," which check in with over 5 million streams each.
Photo Credit: Robert Hickerson
