VIDEO: Watch the Video for 'Boys Like Us' from After Midtown

The buzz continues for new duo After Midtown's Adam Ernst and Michael Rotundo, dropping a music video for their debut single "Boys Like Us" yesterday. Already garnering quite a bit of attention and landing on several big playlists, the independent duo couldn't wait to get a visual out to their quickly growing fan base.

Check out the fun clip below.



The video captures the duo's authenticity and humble roots, jamming out in a "garage band" setting as the song playfully picks on the world's dependence on social media. The banter between the guys will leave you belly laughing and Adam's guitar playing rivals the top talent in the industry.



About After Midtown: Adam Ernst and Michael Rotundo are After Midtown- a country duo discovered by Legend making managers Chief Zaruk (developed Nickelback) and Scott Frazier (Saving Abel, Seether). The two came together after gigging in the same venues as solo artists, and their chemistry as a duo was undeniable. They are both prolific writers, phenomenal instrumentalists, with vocal abilities rivaling the talents of greatest genre benders world-wide. For their upcoming EP, the guys have written tunes with Jodi Stevens, Adam Craig, Benji Davis, Ben Hayslip, and more, while the uber talented Adam plays guitar, drums and recorded tracking on all songs. The guys are also newly signed with Sony ATV publishing, with this announce also going out Friday.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You