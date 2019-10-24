VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Selena Gomez's New Song 'Look At Her Now'

Selena Gomez has dropped her second track this week, with 'Look At Her Now'!

Watch the music video for the song below!

Gomez rose to fame playing the lead role of 'Alex Russo' in the Disney Channel series WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE. Among her films credits are BEEZUS, Monte Carlo and SPRING BREAKERS. She released her solo debut album STARS DANCE in 2013. She released her second studio album REVIVAL in 2015. Gomez has sold more than 7 million albums and 22 million singles worldwide. The star has earned an ALMA Award, a Billboard Women in Music award, an MTV Video Music Award, an American Music Award, a People's Choice Award, and 15 Teen Choice Awards.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



