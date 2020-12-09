VIDEO: Watch New Video from Nainnoh, Featuring Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen!

Georgian-born folk/indie artist Nainnoh has just released a new music video! Entitled "Run," the intimate video is a collaboration between Nainnoh and two dancers who perform with Twyla Tharp and Martha Graham: Kristine Bendul and Abdiel Jacobsen. The music also features composer John Sully playing a traditional, recorder-like Georgian instrument known as the Salamuri.

"This video interprets togetherness, an example of how musicians, in times of Covid-19, can unify and support artists in different fields. Theatre actors, dancers and musicians are facing an uphill battle with the challenges presented by the pandemic. Many of us are enduring times of struggle, inability to work, and maintaining our livelihoods." - Nainnoh.

Check out the music video below!