Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Harry Styles' New Video for 'Golden'

Article Pixel

Harry Styles released the video for his 2019 single today.

Oct. 26, 2020  

Harry Styles released the video for his 2019 single 'Golden' today.

Watch it below!

Styles was just 17 years old when he and his bandmates in One Direction hit big early. Their debut album, Up All Night, opened atop the Billboard charts. One Direction's concert tours rank among the highest grossing ever.

Styles has earned critical raves for his solo work as well and has toured successfully all over the world.

VIDEO: Watch Harry Styles' New Video for 'Golden'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You