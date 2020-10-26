VIDEO: Watch Harry Styles' New Video for 'Golden'
Harry Styles released the video for his 2019 single today.
Watch it below!
Styles was just 17 years old when he and his bandmates in One Direction hit big early. Their debut album, Up All Night, opened atop the Billboard charts. One Direction's concert tours rank among the highest grossing ever.Styles has earned critical raves for his solo work as well and has toured successfully all over the world.
