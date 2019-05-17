VIDEO: Watch Alec Benjamin and John Mayer Perform DEATH OF A HERO

Last week, acclaimed singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin brought out his idol and friend John Mayer to a packed crowd that went wild. The two performed Alec's fan-favorite song "Death Of A Hero" and then John's classic "Slow Dancing in a Burning Room" during night 1 of Alec's two back-to-back sold-out shows at LA's El Rey Theatre. Watch the LIVE performance video for "Death Of A Hero"HERE.

Earlier this week, Alec announced his first-ever world tour. Tickets are officially on sale now for Alec's Caught In The Middle World Tour, which gets underway August 16th at Summer Sonic in Tokyo, Japan and will continue through Dublin, Ireland on November 28th. He'll also make festival rounds this summer including performances at Napa Valley's Bottle Rock and Lollapalooza. See complete tour itinerary below and for complete details please visit http://alecbenjamin.com/tour. For a glimpse at Alec's incredible performance watch him perform "Water Fountain" and "Let Me Down Slowly" LIVE from New York a few weeks ago.

The rising artist who has racked up over 650 million global streams kicked off 2019 with his US television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing his chart-climbing single "Let Me Down Slowly." That same day began with the release of the striking updated version of "Let Me Down Slowly" featuring Alessia Cara. Upon release, the duet quickly received rave reviews withROLLING STONE hailing, "Benjamin and Cara's voices meld together on the hypnotic pop tune as they reflect on vulnerability and the fear of losing a good relationship. Cara's contribution is a bit of soulful accentuation to the cooler tones of Benjamin's voice as she tackles the second verse and chorus." Benjamin went on to enter the Billboard Hot 100 with "Let Me Down Slowly (Feat. Alessia Cara)" and graced the cover of Spotify's esteemed Pop Rising playlist. Alec's Spotify Singles are also now available and feature stripped renditions of "Let Me Down Slowly" as well as his fan-favorite, emotionally gripping cover of Eminem's "Stan" - listen HERE.

NARRATED FOR YOU, Benjamin's extraordinary debut mixtape has received praise from fans and critics alike, with both The New York Times and TIME applauding fan favorite "The Water Fountain" on release day. Alec's compelling companion visuals for mixtape tracks "Let Me Down Slowly," "If We Have Each Other," and "Boy In The Bubble" have amassed over 36 million collective views on YouTube. In addition to love from fans and critics, Benjamin has begun to garner support from other musicians, including Billie Eilish, Bryson Tiller, Kevin Abstract and more. Mayer, who recently had Alec as a guest on his Instagram show, is calling him "a young jedi".

Photo Credit Ethan Newmyer





