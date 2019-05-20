VIDEO: Vampire Weekend Releases Music Video for 'This Life'

Vampire Weekend have released the latest video from its #1 album Father of the Bride: "This Life."

Watch the video below!



The video, directed by Emmett Malloy, stars Kyle Field (of Little Wings) as "Wade" and features appearances by Danielle Haim, Ariel Rechtshaid, Jonah Hill, Simi & Haze, Mark Ronson, Sophie, Despot and of course the members of Vampire Weekend. It was filmed in Palm Springs, CA during Passover.



The video was produced by Ari Schneiderman, Justin Cooper and was edited by Ian McGee.



As previously reported, "This Life" features Danielle Haim on backing vocals, and additional guitars from Jake Longstreth, who co-hosts Time Crisis on Beats1 with Ezra Koenig. The song also features lyrics from iLoveMakonnen's song "Tonight."



Vampire Weekend kicked off the Father of the Bride North American Tour this past weekend headlining the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores and will continue to span the globe through November 2019.







