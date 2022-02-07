VIDEO: The Combine Releases New Music Video 'More'

The Combine, composed of lyricist Triune and vocalist E.Q., drops another in a series of cinematic music videos with their latest visual "More." Shot in Seattle, "More" is the third single released from their upcoming album "Ambition," following "Park the Whip" and "All Good." Ambition is set to be the first project released under the duo's partnership with Viper Records.

The background was set in their preceding short video "MORE: The Flex," where Triune and E.Q. meet an irate FBI agent at a construction site in what seems to be the middle of nowhere. He asks the two what they want and what he's doing there. The pair plainly tells him they need "more." After a brief exchange and a reminder of what the pair hold over him, the agent reluctantly accepts.

The video to "More" picks up after this encounter. The music begins, and with their safety guaranteed, the pair proceed to cover their faces and acquire cash, jewelry and more from a safe in a dark room. With a large bag in hand they head back home where beautiful company awaits. As Triune and E.Q. deliver their respective verses about rising, grinding, and "wanting more," T-Mobile Park (left field to be exact) and famed Deja-Vu Showgirls make appearances throughout the nighttime scenes.

"More" proves to be another in a series of successes in The Combine's growing repertoire. An incomparable combination, they continue their ascent in the music industry. With three winning visuals giving a taste of what the album will bring, "Ambition" will definitely be something to look out for in 2022.