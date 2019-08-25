VIDEO: Taylor Swift Talks New Album, Songwriting, Her Critics, and More on SUNDAY MORNING

Taylor Swift appeared on Sunday Morning today, August 25, to talk about her new album, Lover.

After only 13 years since the release of her first album, Taylor Swift has a slew of #1 hits, more Grammy Awards than The Rolling Stones, and, according to Forbes, is highest-paid celebrity on the planet.

However, Swift talks to Tracy Smith about how there were times that being young, and a woman, has worked against her. She opens up to Smith about songwriting; her supportive family; critics and stalkers; the sale of her back catalog; and what the future looks like to her. She also invites Smith on the set of the new music video for her latest album, "Lover."

Watch the video below!





