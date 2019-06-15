VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn

Jun. 15, 2019  

Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The Stonewall Inn. She took the stage and gave an acoustic performance of her song "Shake It Off."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was headlining the event, joined Swift onstage as a special guest during the performance.

Watch the video below!

In addition to the appearance, AEG, the entertainment company that represents Swift, gave a check for $50,000 to the Stonewall Inn's charity initiative.

The event was co-hosted by Diva Jackie Dupree and featured Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Lea DeLaria, VINCINT and more,



Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn
  • Bon Dejeuner! Radio's Editor In Chief Chelsea Nortreus Announced The Launch Of BDR Magazine
  • Julien's Auctions Two-Day Legends Auction Results Announced
  • Grammy Nominee Kip Winger & Damien Gray Announce GET JACK Album Release, Available July 19
  • Emerging Alternative R&b Artist Alex Harris Releases Debut EP 'Pink Cloud'
  • Nels Andrews Premieres New Single & Announces Forthcoming LP At PopMatters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup