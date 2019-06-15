VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives Surprise Performance at The Stonewall Inn

Last night, Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The Stonewall Inn. She took the stage and gave an acoustic performance of her song "Shake It Off."

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who was headlining the event, joined Swift onstage as a special guest during the performance.

In addition to the appearance, AEG, the entertainment company that represents Swift, gave a check for $50,000 to the Stonewall Inn's charity initiative.

The event was co-hosted by Diva Jackie Dupree and featured Sara Bareilles, Gavin Creel, Lea DeLaria, VINCINT and more,





