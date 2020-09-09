VIDEO: Sara Evans Appears on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Celebrating the release of her memoir, "Born to Fly."

Multi-platinum, award-winning singer Sara Evans celebrated the release of her highly anticipated memoir, Born To Fly, (Howard Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster) with appearances on Good Morning America (9/8) and ABC's GMA3 (9/9).

Watch the clip below!

Named after her landmark double-platinum album, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Born To Fly finds Evans opening up for the first time and sharing stories not only about her career and what it is like living in the spotlight, but about what inspires her and how her faith keeps her strong.

Stay tuned for additional media appearances from Sara Evans in the coming weeks.

