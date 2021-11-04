VIDEO: Rich Brian Releases 'New Tooth' Music Video

Indonesian rapper/singer/producer Rich Brian has released his introspective and hard-hitting new single "New Tooth" on 88rising. Viciously urgent, the track acts as Brian's internal monologue as he fights back on self-doubt, negative impulses, and creative blocks.

The arresting visual - directed, scripted, and edited by Rich Brian himself and inspired by police thrillers such as The Raid - features a gripping narrative as Brian stars as a S.W.A.T. officer turned business mogul exacting his revenge on a double cross agent. The 22 year-old continues to showcase his acting chops following the announcement of his big-screen debut in the upcoming film Jamojaya, directed by the critically-acclaimed Justin Chon (Blue Bayou, Ms. Purple).

Complete with a slow-burning pensive bridge, the fast-rising artist - and first Indonesian to surpass 10 million monthly Spotify listeners - lays the track to rest as he raps "This s done make me cry/Man this s ain't civilized, I ain't born to die.../I need to stay awhile."

Growing up homeschooled in Indonesia, Brian found the Internet to be his English teacher and window to the world beyond. After moving to America alone at the age of 17, Brian has been both awed and humbled by his experiences, as they simultaneously smack him down to Earth and lift him up. After making the leap to America, Brian has experienced all the glory of "making it" - from collaborating with the likes of 21 Savage, Offset, and Playboi Carti, to selling out shows and playing festivals around the world.

Brian's debut project Amen, released in February 2018, garnered widespread critical acclaim and topped the iTunes Hip-Hop charts - a first in history for an Asian musician. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud.

In 2019 he released 'The Sailor', Brian's second full length album. The album received critical acclaim, with Hypebeast proclaiming, "Rich Brian flawlessly tackles his sonic growth and Asian identity." Featuring production from Bekon & The Donuts, 1Mind, Frank Dukes and Rich Brian himself, 'The Sailor' documents Brian's coming-of-age in the public eye, which has taken him from an Internet-born rapper to an Indonesian icon and hero for Asian youth around the world. The album features singles "100 Degrees", "Yellow", and "Kids", and has been streamed over 500M times globally.

After spending months in quarantine, Brian followed up "The Sailor" with the "1999" EP. A sonically diverse project borne out of months of social isolation, the majority of the EP is both self written and produced.

2021 has proved to be a triumphant year for Brian as he reached new heights in his career. Brian notched his first-ever U.S. Top 40 radio hit for "edamame" with bbno$. Brian also played a prominent role in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi & The Legend of the Ten Rings soundtrack - including collaborations with 21 Savage, Rick Ross, and DJ Snake. Brian also just completed production for his feature film debut as the lead role in Jamojaya, directed by the critically acclaimed Justin Chon.

Watch the new music video below: