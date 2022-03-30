VIDEO: Revenge Wife aka Liz Nistico Releases 'Take Take Take' Music Video

Following the release of her new single "Take Take Take" on Friday, March 25, indie horror pop darling and Brat Pop HOLYCHILD co-founder Revenge Wife, the musical persona of Liz Nistico, premieres her new music video for "Take Take Take." The video, shot in Milan with the help of iconic Parisian photographer Romain Boutin, reflects the song's lyrics about internal conflict in the face of emotional trauma.

Self-directed by Nistico, the video is set to the song's deeply introspective lyrics and hypnotic vocals and follows two separate versions of Revenge Wife clad in different colored outfits, representing the dueling sides of one's own personality. "In this one it's a battle between good and evil... and... well evil wins," says Nistico.

Of her creative process for the video, Nistico says, "It felt fitting to have this fight within me to play out over the frustration of the words. Lyrically in the second verse it arrives at a place of understanding, or spirituality ("Maybe god is watching over, maybe Shiva. Maybe we were meant to sing amongst the angels. Maybe love is what we need, let's start it over"), and the visuals show this concept of purity versus sin. In reality, I don't think this dichotomy exists so clearly, but it's fun to depict it in an allegorical way visually."

Today, Revenge Wife also announces that she will be joining like-minded singer-songwriter Kate Nash for a string of UK tour dates later this year, starting in Brighton on May 23 and wrapping up in Birmingham on June 1. "I'm so so excited to play for the first time in the UK too, it's overdue! I'm so grateful and excited!" Nistico said in an Instagram post announcing the tour.

The tour will be in support of Revenge Wife's forthcoming EP Background Songs For Your Boring Life, Part II. The single and music video "Take Take Take," the second from the new EP following the 2021 single "Die Together", serve as a continuation of the story begun in her critically acclaimed debut solo EP Background Songs For Your Boring Life, Part I.

Speaking on the inspiration behind "Take Take Take," Revenge Wife says, "'Take Take Take' is about surrender, I suppose. I really felt taken advantage and sometimes when I'm feeling that way I think, 'Why fight? What's the point?' You can hear it pretty clearly in the lyrics. "You're like a rainbow in the sky but right before you gauge my eyes." I was so over the person I wrote it about. It's angsty and it's angry and it's feminine."

"Take Take Take," with its lo-fi indie style and captivating cinematic video, is a true Revenge Wife classic. It is a natural progression of the storytelling from Background Songs...Part I, which traced similarly intense emotions across five interconnected songs and music videos that displayed both Revenge Wife's flair for visual storytelling and her penchant for making complex feelings understandable through ear candy pop, synthwave, and alt indie songs.

Watch the new music video here: