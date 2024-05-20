New Album from BABYLON A.D. 'Rome Wasn't Built In A Day' Is Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” the new studio album from Babylon A.D. is out now on Perris Records. Along with the album release, Babylon A.D. have released a brand new video for the title track “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day," which can be watched HERE.

We are so excited about this release, “Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” has really put the band back on the map. All the fan support, radio play and reviews we are getting from the album are so amazing. It really feels good to know We Are Back! We can’t wait to share this album on the road and the shows we have lined up this year are gonna be a blast for the band and the fans alike. - Derek Davis, Babylon A.D.

The single "Wrecking Machine" has been featured on numerous new and classic rock radio outlets across the United States, where it recently reached the Top 40 on the Mediabase Classic Rock radio charts. The single has also been featured on the nationally syndicated "Alice's Attic" hosted by the legendary Alice Cooper and has received notable airplay including major market spins from the likes of WDRV & WPJX in Chicago, KSAN in San Francisco, KSLX in Phoenix, WCXS in Detroit and KLPX in Tucson.

Upcoming Babylon A.D. Tour Dates:

June 7th - Whisky go Go - Hollywood CA

Aug 3rd - Fulton 55 - Fresno CA

Aug 9th - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City UT

Aug 10th - Wild Goose Saloon - Parker CO

Aug 17th - The Boardwalk - Orangevale CA

Aug 25th - Monster On Mountain - Gatlinburg TN

Sept 20th - Feather Falls Casino - Oroville CA

Sept 21st - Horsefest - Newark CA

Track listing and songwriters:

1. Wrecking Machine 4:16 *D. Davis - J. Matthews*

2. Pain 4:09 *D. Davis - J. Matthews - R. Freschi*

3. Sometimes Love Is Hell 5:25 *D. Davis*

4. Rome Wasn't Built In A Day 4:27 *D. Davis*

5. Looking For A Heartbeat 4:21 *D. Davis - R. Freschi*

6. I Will Never Break Again 7:00 *D. Davis - J. Matthews*

7. White Hot Bullet 3:45 *D. Davis*

8. Crashed Into The Sun 4:52 *D. Davis - R. Freschi - D. Soto - C. Pepe*

9. Face Of GOD 6:30 *D. Davis*

10. Shut Up 4:31 *D. Davis - D. Soto - C. Pepe*

11. Super Beast 3:43 *R. Freschi - J. Matthews - D. Soto*

Background vocals *I Will Never Break Again* Lane Borchard

About Babylon A.D.

Formed in 1987, Babylon A.D. hail from the San Francisco Bay Area, CA. Original members, Derek Davis vocalist/songwriter, guitarist's and music writers John Mathews

and Ron Freschi drummer James Pacheco and bassist Rob Reid met in high school before they began playing together as "The Persuaders" making a name for themselves with their powerful live performances and catchy songwriting skills becoming one of the top drawing original Hard Rock bands in the Northern CA.

In 1989 the band changed their name to "Babylon A.D." and caught the attention of Arista Records President and industry music mogul “Clive Davis”, who signed them at a live showcase in Los Angeles thanks to their impressive three song demo and a home made video. John Mattews departed the band and was replaced by another high school friend Dan De La Rosa just before their self-titled album “Babylon A.D.” was released in 1990. The album included their hard rock classic hits "Bang Go The Bells”, “Hammer Swings Down” and “The Kid Goes Wild”, which featured Screaming "Sam Kinison" and was the trailer song and promotional video for Orion Pictures (ROBO COP 2). The band scored three #1 songs at Metal Radio and reached Gold status on their first release, which spent 38 weeks on the Billboard top 200, peaking at # 46. Their sophomore eﬀort (Nothing Sacred) was produced by the legendary "Tom Werman" and released in 1992, it produced two more top-ten metal rockers. “Bad Blood” and “So Savage the Heart”. Constant touring throughout the early 1990s and several MTV videos made them

one of hard rock fans favorite bands.

In 1999 the band and released “Live In Your Face” on Apocalypse Records, a compilation of live tracks recorded at various cities’ across America. Their next release “American Blitzkrieg” soon followed in 2002 and both records were well received by critics and fans alike. In 2008 the band released Babylon A.D. "In The Beginning” on Perris Records, a compilation of songs from the original demo tapes that secured them their recording contract with Arista Records.

After a long hiatus the band started playing and recording again in 2014. Touring across the States and Europe releasing the four song E.P "Lost Sessions". in 2018 John Matthews rejoined the group and the band signed with Frontiers Records for their forth studio release “Revelation Highway” Four singles/ videos and more touring followed

through the beginning of 2020. In 2022 original members James Pacheco and Robb Reid left the band for other pursuits remaining connected to the bands legacy and part of a brotherhood of friendship that has lasted for over 30 years!

PRESENT DAY...

Fast forward to 2023, BABYLON A.D. announced new members Craig Pepe (bass) and Dylan Soto (drums) and a new live concert album “Live Lightning” from Perris Records.

The new album included their top-ten rock-radio classic hits from their debut album as well as songs from “Nothing Sacred”, “American Blitzkrieg”, and “Revelation Highway”.

As 2024 begins the band is set to release their 5th studio album on Perris Records titled

“Rome Wasn’t Built In A Day” on May 17th. The 11 track album is classic Babylon A.D. firing on all cylinders, showcasing great songwriting talent, performances and the hard rock sound the band is known for. New videos and singles are coming and the band is currently booking and playing select live shows across the states in support of the new album.

