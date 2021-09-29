VIDEO: RIKI Shares New Music Video for 'Marigold'

RIKI has released the music video for "Marigold", a new track off of her upcoming album, "Gold", which will be released November 26.

The gauzy, high-style video from the West coast new romantic icon was directed by Muted Windows and features the album's co-producer and track's featured vocalist Joshua Eustis (Telefon Tel Aviv).

"Gold" is RIKI's second simulacrum of pitch-perfect synth-pop, aptly titled for the precious substance it is. Inspired by notions of symbolic power, letting go, and transmutable realms of the heart, Gold further refines her rare gift for making swooning melancholia as anthemic as it atmospheric.

Working with Eustis at his Pasadena, CA studio, the sessions unfolded fluidly and fruitfully, focusing on "quieter moments" and refining the record's palette and voice. Occasional interruption from a nearby flock of wild parrots infused a mood of California dreaming, purple sunsets dissolving into deepening neon night.

Like all the most elusive pop, Riki's songcraft is simultaneously direct and oblique, dynamic and detached, shifting from sparkling chorus to elliptical outro according to its own poetic logic. She characterizes her lyrical muse as "very much what's going on in my life, things I wanted to say but didn't have the platform." This subcurrent of dream fulfillment animates the melodies with a specificity and immediacy that transcends her pantheon of 80's influences: from Saâda Bonaire and Strawberry Switchblade to Bryan Ferry, Bananarama and beyond.

Gold skews less dance floor than her instant classic 2020 debut but taken as a collection it's equally stirring, stylish, and exquisitely produced. Evocatively layered arrangements of drum machinery, sequencer, fretless bass, grey sky guitar, saxophone, and FX, anchored by Riki's singular voice, alternately widescreen and wounded, yearning beyond time for ecstasies both fleeting and forever.

Watch the music video here: