VIDEO: Paul McCartney Brings Ringo Starr on Stage During Concert in LA

Jul. 14, 2019  

Paul McCartney had a surprise in store for the audience at his concert at Dodger Stadium last night, July 13. According to Variety, during the encore, "Birthday," McCartney announced that there was a special guest.

Ringo Starr took to the stage, playing the drums for "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)" and "Helter Skelter."

Watch a clip from the performance, posted to Twitter by an attendee of the concert, below!

McCartney chanted the drummer's signature catchphrase, "peace and love," as he left the stage.

Joe Walsh of the Eagles also reportedly made an appearance, participating in the triple guitar solo on the finale, "The End."

Read more on Variety.



