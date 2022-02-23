VIDEO: Patti LaBelle Performs NPR Tiny Desk (At Home) Concert

This morning, Patti Labelle's Tiny Desk (At Home) Concert was released. This performance is the fourth Tiny Desk as part of NPR Music's celebration of Black History Month.

The series features 5 Tiny Desk (home) Concerts featuring legends in the world of R&B, jazz, gospel, and hip- hop all curated by NPR Music Producer Bobby Carter. The legacy artists in lineup helped to define Black music as we know it and are first time Tiny Desk Contest performers.

The concert features performances of LaBelle's hit singles "Love, Need and Want You," "Dilemma," "If Only You Knew," "Lady Marmalade."

LaBelle began her career in the early 1960s as lead singer and front woman of the vocal group, Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Following the group's name change to Labelle in the early 1970s, they released the iconic disco song "Lady Marmalade" which later was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

As a result, the group later became the first African-American vocal group to land the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and they became the first pop group to play at the Metropolitan Opera House. LaBelle is commonly identified as the "Godmother of Soul".

After the group split in 1976, LaBelle began a successful solo career, starting with her critically acclaimed debut album, which included the career-defining song, "You Are My Friend". LaBelle became a mainstream solo star in 1984 following the success of the singles, "If Only You Knew", "New Attitude" and "Stir It Up", with the latter two crossing over to pop audiences and becoming radio staples.

In a career that has spanned over seven different decades, she has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. LaBelle has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the Apollo Theater Hall of Fame. LaBelle was included in Rolling Stone on their list of 100 Greatest Singers.

Watch the concert here: