VIDEO: Omar Apollo Makes JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Debut

Last night, Omar Apollo made his debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a performance of the chart-climbing "Evergreen" from his critically acclaimed debut album, IVORY, released earlier this year.

Omar recently stunned the NPR office with his Tiny Desk Performance and today has released the audio of "Evergreen" from the session on all streaming platforms. Omar is widely considered a contender leading into awards season as one of the hottest new artists in the field as noted by publications such as Pitchfork and Variety who noted Omar as a "leader of the pack" for a Best New Artist nomination at the Grammy's.

Over the last month, Omar has seen his song "Evergreen" skyrocket with nearly 50 million global streams peaking at #8 on the Spotify US Top 200 Chart, #1 on Apple Music Top Songs - Pop Chart, and presently at #51 on Billboard Hot 100 and rapidly climbing along with taking a life of its own on TikTok with over 460 thousand video creations and 1.2 billion views.

Omar also recently performed on Good Morning America to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month last month. Both performances arrive on the heels of his recent nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and the deluxe edition of his debut, IVORY (Marﬁl) out now via Warner Records with coverage from the likes of GQ, PAPER, Rolling Stone, and many more.

Kicking off later this month, Omar will set out on his upcoming fall 2022 Prototype Tour dates. The 22-date tour will see stops at the illustrious Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, a sold-out show at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre, and the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others. Tickets are on sale now here.

Released to widespread acclaim, IVORY takes Omar's songwriting to the next level - crossing genre lines as well as language barriers as it showcases even greater musical diversity from the budding superstar. The album features the Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo produced single "Tamagotchi," as well as previously released singles "Killing Me," "Invincible" featuring Daniel Caesar, the Teo Halm-produced single "Bad Life" with Kali Uchis and "Go Away," produced by Omar himself alongside Carter Lang and Chromeo.

Watch Omar Apollo's performance of "Evergreen" on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and listen to "Evergreen (Tiny Desk Version)" and IVORY (Marfil) above, see full album details and tour routing below, and stay tuned for more from Omar coming soon.

Watch the performance here:

Omar Apollo Tour Dates

10/21/22 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/22/22 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/25/22 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

10/26/22 - Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/27/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

10/29/22 - Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

11/01/22 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theater

11/02/22 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic

11/03/22 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/05/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08/22 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

11/10/22 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/11/22 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

11/13/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National

11/15/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

11/17/22 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

11/18/22 - Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/19/22 - Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

11/20/22 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

11/22/22 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/26/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

11/29/22 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY