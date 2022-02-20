VIDEO: Neal Francis Performs on CBS SATURDAY MORNING

Chicago-based singer-songwriter-pianist Neal Francis appeared on CBS This Morning's "Saturday Sessions" today, performing "Can't Stop The Rain," "Problems," and "Alameda Apartments" from his critically acclaimed latest album, In Plain Sight (ATO). In Plain Sight was mixed by the Grammy-winning producer Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Tame Impala, MGMT) and is available for streaming and purchase now.

Neal Francis took up piano at age four, played with bands in high school, and by 18 was touring with blues acts in the U.S. and Europe. His first album earned a spot in the top 10 list and led to a North American tour. From his new album "In Plain Sight," Francis makes his national television debut with "Problems."

Reviews for the latest album include SPIN, writing, "If there's a name that you best be aware of in 2022, it's Neal Francis," and MOJO ranking the album 4 stars and stating, that "Chicagoan singer-songwriter-pianist's second LP opens with a barrelling triad...He digs deep on guileless rock and soul with bold flourishes a la Lowell George or Randy Newman."

Stream or purchase Neal Francis' In Plain Sight here. To see the complete tour dates and learn more about Neal Francis, visit his website here.

Watch Neal Francis sing "Problems" below!