VIDEO: Nat King Cole's Visualizers for the Holiday Classics 'O Tannenbaum' and 'Caroling, Caroling' Released

You can watch “Caroling, Caroling” and “O Tannenbaum” now.

Nov. 17, 2022  

A perennial favorite during the holidays, NAT KING COLE's classic, festive songs have been a staple for wintry households for generations. Today, Capitol/UMe has unveiled visualizers for two of his most beloved songs "Caroling, Caroling" and "O Tannenbaum" to launch us into the joyous season.

Perfectly complementing his effervescent swing and moonlit balladry, the visualizers for both songs bolster the seasonal cheer with glowing hearths and animated snowy landscapes, helping add a boost of festivity. You can watch "Caroling, Caroling" and "O Tannenbaum" now.

In addition to the first two volumes of the From the Capitol Vault series, a collection of rare and unreleased songs, Capitol/UMe also released A Sentimental Christmas with Nat King Cole and Friends: Cole Classics Re-imagined. Taking its lead from "Unforgettable," the 1991 GRAMMY award-winning virtual duet with his daughter Natalie Cole, the holiday album weaves Nat's distinctive and beautifully restored vocals with new arrangements and contemporary artists, creating unique duets of holiday classics.

Cole's smooth and engaging voice was called "perfect for firelight, eggnog and Christmas reverie" by Parade Magazine and "so smooth that his songs could elegantly slide away from a listener, like a figure skater heading for the far end of the pond" by Rolling Stone.

An icon from the bygone Swing Era and Jazz Age, these holiday songs are a great way to revisit and enjoy the Cole tracks that continually permeate our culture. When it comes to American geniuses like him, digging a little deeper now and again is always an excellent idea.

One of the most identifiable and memorable voices of the 20th century, Nat King Cole recorded nearly 40 albums and over 100 singles that reached Billboard's pop, R&B, and country charts and sold more than 50 million copies.

As the first African American to host a radio show and a national television show, NBC's "The Nat King Cole Show," he was a civil rights pioneer. Cole appeared in several films, including St. Louis Blues and Cat Ballou.

He won the Grammy® Award for Best Performance for "Midnight Flyer" and was honored with a Special Achievement Award from the Golden Globes. He was posthumously awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award from NARAS and inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. 2019 marked the 100th anniversary of the birth of Nat King Cole, born March 17, 1919.

Watch the new visualizers here:



From This Author - Michael Major


