VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Sings New Single 'Flowers' In Teaser

Miley Cyrus has shared a new teaser trailer for her upcoming single, "Flowers." Get a first listen of the new single below!

The track is from her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation on March 10th.

2023 finds Miley the strongest and most confident she's ever been, with the music and imagery of Endless Summer Vacation serving as a reflection of the strength she's found in focusing on both her physical and mental well-being.

Recorded in Los Angeles and produced with Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson, Miley describes the album as her love letter to LA.

When does Miley Cyrus' new single come out?

The track will be released Thursday, January 12 at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be released at midnight in the U.K. It will be released at 4:00 p.m. in LA. on January 12. It will be released 11:00 a.m. on January 13 in Sydney, Australia. Pre-order and pre-save the new single here.

About Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is one of the most influential humans in pop culture with over 190 million Instagram followers. She has six #1 albums including her 2013 GRAMMY-nominated album Bangerz, which is also certified 3x platinum in the U.S. In addition, she has had an impressive five sold-out world tours throughout her career.

In November 2020, Miley dropped her highly anticipated seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts. The critically acclaimed album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart and is her sixth #1 album, giving Miley the most top 10 album debuts on the chart for female artists this century.

Tracks on Plastic Hearts have been streamed over 3 billion times. In 2021 Miley joined The Kid LAROI on a remix of his song "Without You". The remix debuted at #1 on Billboard's Rock Chart. Miley was also part of Metallica's The Metallica Blacklist Album, offering a blistering cover of "Nothing Else Matters". Recent collaboration and brand partners include NBC/Peacock, Gucci and T-Mobile amongst others.

Miley spent most of 2021 touring with multiple headlining slots at festivals including a massive run across LATAM which saw her perform to a cumulative crowd of over 1 million. A tireless advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, Miley devotes much of her time to her non-profit The Happy Hippie Foundation, which supports youth homelessness, the LGBTQ community, and other vulnerable populations.

Watch the teaser trailer here:



