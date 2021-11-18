VIDEO: Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen Share New Music Video

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum (Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz & Matt Katz-Bohen) have released the official video for "Tomorrow's Screams," from their debut album THANKS FOR COMING, ahead of their Fall European Headline Tour that kicks off next week.

Tickets for the tour are on sale now, and the full routing can be found below. For fans in New York City, the band will play one last show on their home turf in Bushwick in 2021 before flying overseas. Tickets can be purchased here.

The new video, shot by Lexie Moreland, finds bandmates Michael C. Hall, Matt Katz-Bohen and Peter Yanowitz trapped in a mental maze of clashing feelings as they walk through mundane acts that the camera exposes to be magically intriguing. Each occupy their own world and slowly begin to congregate toward a collective that is seemingly more settled with a prescribed sense of calm and comfort.

"I laid in bed with headphones on one night and listened to the song on loop for hours until I fell asleep, just letting my subconscious work it out, jotting down feelings, impressions and visuals as they came," said Director and Cinematographer Lexie Moreland. "The toothpaste and silly string moments were ones that occurred to me in that way, via a kind of dream state, and I felt they would work with my vision of each of the guys being on a solo, as well as a collective, journey. And then the apple became the unifying symbol, an image that would connect an overall feeling of disconnection, which is really the emotional tone that I felt being communicated by the song. I chose the apple because it's visually lovely, and it's also an homage to Magritte's famous self-portrait 'The Son of Man.'I like that as a somewhat subliminal reference since the song, like all songs, is also of course a self-portrait."

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum is comprised of vocalist, lyricist, musician and actor Michael C. Hall (Dexter, Six Feet Under, Hedwig and the Angry Inch), drummer Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie). The band released their debut full-length album, THANKS FOR COMING, earlier this year which was preceded by their self-titled EP. Both received rave reviews from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Paper, Alternative Press, Associated Press, Consequence of Sound, People, American Songwriter, Magnet, FLOOD, Forbes, Huffington Post, NME, Line of Best Fit, The Independent, Entertainment Tonight.

The trio eschews traditional rock instrumentation in favor of stripped-down synthesizer-and-drum attack, and a wealth of disparate influences flow into Princess Goes to the Butterfly Museum's songs - the glam, experimental, ambient music of David Bowie, Giorgio Moroder's '70s disco productions for Donna Summer, '80s new wave dance music, contemporary electronic dance acts like Justice. A theatrical sensibility is part of the trio's DNA, especially in live shows, having met several years ago on Broadway during the production of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

Michael C. Hall is a musical talent and a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under and a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes.

Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal 'Mermaid Avenue' collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

Tour Dates

November 27 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

November 28 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

November 29 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day *SOLD OUT*

November 30 - London, UK - Bush Hall

December 2 - Bedford, UK - Esquires

December 3 - Birmingham, UK - The Castle & Falcon

December 4 - Swansea, UK - Sin City

December 5 - Glasgow, UK - Mono

December 7 - Belfast, UK - Ulster Sports Club

December 8 - Dublin, IE - The Workman's Club

December 9 - Liverpool, UK - 24 Kitchen Street

December 11 - Kyiv, UKR - Beletage

December 13 - Hamburg, GER - Knust

December 14 - Berlin, GER - Hole 44

December 15 - Munich, GER - Backstage Halle

December 16 - Cologne, GER - Kantine

Watch the new music video here: