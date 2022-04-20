VIDEO: Mareux Drops Music Video For Viral Cover Of The Cure's 'The Perfect Girl'

Today, L.A.-based darkwave artist Mareux unleashes the seductive music video for his viral cover of The Cure's much-loved 1987 track "The Perfect Girl" which has 2.3 billion views across TikTok.

Produced and directed by visionary filmmakers Muted Widows (Michael R. Zumaya, Nedda Afsari, and Michael E Linn), the clip perfectly captures the song's shadowy, '80s roots with RuPaul's Drag Race Season 7 winner Violet Chachki serving vintage vamp.

"The Perfect Girl" visual begins with Chachki entering an apartment full of leather daddies. She struts around the space as the leather-clad fellas perform household chores (watch TV, iron clothes, make spaghetti) around her. As she primps in the mirror, it soon becomes unclear whether the scene is real-or part of her imagination. The video ends up bringing diverse subcultures together to create something visually enthralling.

"Muted Widows were able to capture the song's vibe perfectly by casting a contemporary megastar like Violet and placing her against an unnerving mid-century backdrop, which parallels the dark yet dreamy and alluring nature of the song," says Mareux, real name Aryan Ashtiani. Mareux's "The Perfect Girl" has become a modern-day classic, reaching well over 70 million streams.

The brooding track first took off in Eastern Europe, where darkwave has a strong following, via social media and TikTok. To date, "The Perfect Girl" boasts 2.3 billion views across 530k TikTok "creates." It is also averaging 3.5M streams per week on Spotify - a result of its placement on over 50 Spotify Viral 100 charts and multiple editorial playlists. The Cure cover enjoyed another boost after soundtracking a pivotal Euphoria themed TikTok trend earlier this year.

"'The goal with 'The Perfect Girl,' and really all my music, was to produce something timeless," Mareux says. "Between the romantic lyrics of Robert Smith, the catchy melody, and the danceable tempo, I think I've made something that will hopefully resonate for decades to come." With a powerful visual backing it, the breakout artist is well on his way to achieving that goal.

​​Mareux is the decade-long electronic solo project from LA based musician and producer Aryan Ashtiani that has sparked an international cult following. His often romantic brand of darkwave, and songs like "The Perfect Girl," have signaled a cultural paradigm shift across the online world that has united people across diverse subcultures.

In describing Mareux's sound, reviewer Fabrizio Lusso puts it best, "Mareux's moody and strongly emotional electronic laden lo-fi approach straddles the line between synth-pop, coldwave and post-punk in a stunning and infectious blend of thick glacial beats, lustrous synth stabs, sparse droning elements, vigorous bleak bass pulsations and a superb passionate voice, flavored by a mournful shadowy-goth feel, a seductive 80s flair, and sometimes subtle groovy r&b inflection."

Watch the new music video here: