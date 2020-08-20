VIDEO: Lomelda Releases Music Video for New Single 'Hannah Sun' From Upcoming Album HANNAH

HANNAH will be released on September 4th.

Lomelda, the musical project of Hannah Read, has shared a video for "Hannah Sun," the third and final single from her anticipated new album, Hannah.

"This song was written for 3 maybe 4 listeners to hear," said Read. "But boomer Hannah forgot how the internet works and performed it on YouTube. Now it is for everyone. I am glad that people want to listen to this song, but I don't understand why they want to."

On her upcoming album, Hannah, Read sings stories of strangers, suns, dogs, moms, brothers, favorite bands, "oh god!"s and big shots as well as herself, by name. She rejoices and reviles her god-given name and then flips it around to name herself Hannah once again. It is an album of confession and transformation made ultimately singable.

Hannah is available for pre-order now and due September 4th via Double Double Whammy.

In swampy, sweaty, Silsbee, TX, Hannah Read first formed Lomelda with her high school best friends. Throughout the next decade, Lomelda made a habit out of stretching to fit new friendships and shrinking down to solo strummings. Four albums and a never-the-same live show chronicle these shifts in shape and sound.

Hannah was produced by Hannah and her brother Tommy Read at his studio in Silsbee, TX. Over the span of a year and some change, it was recorded three different times before Hannah called it complete. In this, its final 14 song shape, Hannah will be released on September 4, 2020, by Double Double Whammy.

Photo Credit: Tonje Thilesen

