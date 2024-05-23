Before You Fall Asleep Releases DO YOU THINK OF ME? PT. 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Before You Fall Asleep, the moniker of the versatile artist Rudi, returns with a poignant addition to his discography, presenting 'DO YOU THINK OF ME? PT. 2' - This track, steeped in raw emotion and introspection, delves into the depths of longing and nostalgia, capturing listeners with its honest lyricism and captivating melodies.

Rudi's journey into music began at a young age, shaped by his early experiences performing in metal bands during his teenage years. His talent and passion for music propelled him to embark on extensive tours across the UK and Europe with various metal bands before ultimately venturing into a solo career. In 2022, Rudi unveiled Before You Fall Asleep, releasing his debut single "go it alone" to critical acclaim. Since then, he has amassed an impressive fan base, accumulating upwards of half a million streams independently.

Drawing from a rich plethora of influences spanning punk, metal, hardcore, and hip hop, Before You Fall Asleep has carved a niche in the underground alternative rap scene. Known for his unflinching exploration of vital themes such as mental health, addiction, substance abuse, and heartache, Rudi's music serves as a beacon of authenticity in an often tumultuous world. 'DO YOU THINK OF ME? PT. 2' is a testament to Before You Fall Asleep's DIY ethos, crafted entirely in a home studio environment. Inspired by real-life experiences and emotions, the track is a heartfelt reflection of a moment frozen in time. With its melodic hooks and emotive lyricism, the song resonates with those who have grappled with the complexities of relationships and longing. Speaking about the track, Before You Fall Asleep shares:

"This song is a reflection of a feeling, a moment in time."

Before You Fall Asleep has garnered attention for his compelling sound, drawing comparisons to artists like Juice Wrld, Lil Peep, Post Malone, and The Kid Laroi. With 'DO YOU THINK OF ME? PT. 2' Rudi solidifies his position as a rising force in the alternative emo rap genre, captivating audiences with his authenticity and artistry.

About Before You Fall Asleep:

Before You Fall Asleep, also known as Rudi, is a dynamic artist making significant strides within the underground alternative rap scene. Born in Worthing - UK, his music delves into introspective themes, addressing crucial topics like mental health, addiction, substance abuse, and heartache. Drawing from a diverse range of influences including punk, metal, hardcore, and hip hop, Before You Fall Asleep has cultivated a unique sound that resonates with listeners on a profound level. Collaborating with acclaimed producers such as Dylan Cooper (known for his work with artists like Lil Peep, xxTentacion, and Miley Cyrus), Before You Fall Asleep infuses his music with melodic influences inspired by the nostalgia of early 2000s emo/rock and the underground Soundcloud wave. As he enters a new era of his sound, Before You Fall Asleep is poised to captivate audiences with his upcoming releases slated for 2024.

Press Photo Credit: James Streeter

