Josie Award Winner Irene Michaels Releases New EP 'My Last Love' Dance Remixes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Chicago based singer/performer Irene Michaels has just released her new EP "My Last Love Dance Mix" remixed by Eric Kupper. The new EP contains three versions of her new single "My Last Love", an Extended Vocal Mix, Dub Mix and Radio Mix.

This highly anticipated release follows Irene's house music hit "I Like Rain" distributed via TRAX Records. The single earned her last year's Josie Music Award for Pop Single Song of the Year, and House Music Artist of the Year for Get Out Magazine. It also follows her cover of Jackie DeShannon's "What the World Needs Now" via Tribeca Records, a timeless song now once again in the limelight as the theme for the trailer of Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

Recognized for her work over the past year, Irene Michaels is nominated for the 2024 Artist of the Year in the Pop/Dance/Contemporary category at this year's Josie Music Awards. The Josie Music Awards (JMAs) is the most prestigious, largest and respected indie artist music awards within the industry. This year's event begins on October 26th, 2024, with a special commemoration at the CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Then on October 27th, the illustrious awards show will be held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. The awards are representative of the hard work and the talent emanating from great independent artists. The JMA's were created to recognize, honor, and bring well deserved acknowledgment to independent artists whom might otherwise not get the recognition they deserve.

Irene has been a part of the entertainment industry for almost seven decades. Throughout her career she has been a dancer, a model, an actress, an entrepreneur, an author, and influencer, and an award-winning equestrian, and most recently, a published musical artist. Her dedication to following her dreams, living healthy, working hard, and enjoying life's journey drives her ambition and she has no intention of slowing down!

Stream Irene Michael's New EP "My Last Love" Dance Remixes here:

https://soundcloud.com/irenemichaels-music/sets/my-last-love-dance-remix?si=a03e9a6631b44c9895e220b33134001f&utm_source=clipboard&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=social_sharing

Download "My Last Love" Dance Remixes on Apple Music here:

https://music.apple.com/us/album/my-last-love-dance-remix-single/1746236953

Comments