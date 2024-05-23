Stephen Marley to Release New 'Old Soul' Remix

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stephen Marley, the acclaimed 8x GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, has announced the release of a new remix of his single "Old Soul," the title track of his latest critically- acclaimed album by DJ Delano of Renaissance Disco titled (DJ Delano Renaissance Santa Barbara Mix). The remix also features a sample of the classic 'Santa Barbara' riddim created by the legendary Grammy Award-winning Jamaican drummer, Sly Dunbar (Sly & Robbie).

The new "Old Soul" remix release coincides with the resumption of the second leg of Stephen's Old Soul Tour (Unplugged) dates starting this Saturday, May 25th at the Cali Roots Festival in Monterey, California with his brother Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley. Both the remix and tour are a continuation of Stephen Marley's support of his landmark album Old Soulthat was released last fall.

"I was invited to play at Stephen Marley's daughter's wedding reception and wanted to play "Old Soul," my favorite song from the album, while people were dancing. I decided to drop a riddim on the spot to create a remix doing it live. They loved the mix and vibe from 'the remix king" and this how the remix came about." shared DJ Delano of Renaissance Disco.

Tour Dates

5.25 Monterey, CA @calirootsfest"

5.26 Napa Valley, CA @bottlerocknapa

5.27 Menlo Park, CA @guildtheatre

5.30 St. Louis, MO @thehawthornstl

6.1 Virginia Beach, VA @pointbreakfestival

6.3 Cedar Rapids, IA @mcgrathamphitheatre*

6.5 Green Bay, WI @epicgreenbay*

6.6 Madison, WI @thesylvee*

6.7 Plymouth, MN @liveatthehilde*

6.8 Kansas City, MO @kcliveblock*

6.11 Omaha, NE @steelhouseomaha*

6.13 Cincinnati, OH @riverfrontlivecincy*

6.14 Indianapolis, IN @everwiseampwrsp*

6.16 Cleveland, OH @cain_park*

6.18 Middlefield, CT @powderridgepark*

6.19 Deerfield, MA @treehousebrewco*

6.20 Kingston, NY @huttonbrickyards*

6.21 Grantville, PA @hollywoodpnrc*

6.22 Lafayette, NY @beakandskiff*

6.28 Morrison, CO @redrocksco^

6.29 Jackson, WY @snowkingmountain

8.04 Los Angeles, CA @hollywoodbowl"

*with Michael Franti

^Red Rocks with Damian Marley & Colorado Symphony

+ Burning Spear

"Cali Roots Fest and Hollywood Bowl with Damian Marley

STEPHEN MARLEY: OLD SOUL [Digital, CD & 2LP]

Don’t You Believe

Cool As The Breeze

Cast The First Stone – Feat. Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley

Thanks We Get (Do Fi Dem) – Feat. Buju Banton

Don’t Let Me Down

Georgia On My Mind

Let The Children Play

Old Soul

There’s A Reward – Feat. Ziggy Marley

This Time

These Foolish Things (Reminds Me Of You)

I Shot The Sheriff – Feat. Eric Clapton

Standing In Love – Feat. Slightly Stoopid

Winding Roads – Feat. Jack Johnson and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.

ABOUT STEPHEN MARLEY

Stephen "Ragga" Marley is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and producer whose work has earned no fewer than eight Grammy Awards. Born into a musical family, Stephen is the child of reggae legends Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He began singing professionally at 6, touring the world with his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella in The Melody Makers. In 2008, he released his first solo album, Mind Control, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His subsequent solo albums include Mind Control Acoustic, Revelation Part I: The Root of Life, and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life. Stephen's first new full-length album in more than seven years, Old Soul, was released on September 15 via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. The new album is a departure from his previous Reggae repertoire, showcasing more of his bluesy, acoustic soul side, as evidenced by the first single, "Old Soul." Stephen is also an acclaimed producer, working closely with his brother Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley on the massive crossover hit "Welcome To Jamrock." In addition, Stephen continues to champion charitable endeavors centered in Jamaica as a co-founder of the Ghetto Youths Foundation, along with his brothers Damian and Julian Marley. In 2017, Stephen established Kaya Fest, the annual music festival, which features special guests and rare family performances, all with the larger purpose of raising awareness around the benefits of cannabis, guided by the mantra "Education Before Recreation."

